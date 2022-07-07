Erika Girardi Admits She 'Learned a Lesson' After Cursing Out Garcelle Beauvais' 14-Year-Old Son

This week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Erika Girardi not only hitting on Garcelle Beauvais' eldest son but verbally attacking her 14-year-old

Erika Girardi is getting herself into some trouble.

On this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 50-year-old "XXPEN$IVE" singer got a bit tipsy at Garcelle Beauvais' 55th birthday party and stumbled into two very uncomfortable interactions with the sons of The Real co-host.

Erika first began hitting on Garcelle's eldest son, Oliver Saunders, who is married with four kids. "Have your baby mama contact me on my DMs. We can get it in, three-way. It's all good," she said.

After Erika continued to hit on Oliver, Garcelle interrupted so that they could go home. Oliver got up and said it was "nice to meet" Erika, leading her to say through laughter: "Oh, my God! He shut me down!"

Things really escalated when Jax, one of Garcelle's 14-year-old twins, and Crystal Kung Minkoff approached the area where Erika was sitting to pick up floral arrangements on the table. Erika, who was beside Dorit Kemsley, promptly questioned what Jax was doing.

"Get the f--- out of here. Get the f--- out of here," she shouted at him. "Get the f--- out of here before you get in trouble. Get out!"

As the teenager returned to Garcelle's side, he revealed through a shaky voice that Erika "violated" him "for grabbing flowers."

Garcelle then approached Erika to discuss the matter, remaining calm.

"Erika, you hurt Jax's feelings. Don't talk to him like that," said Garcelle as Erika appeared to be confused. "You said, 'Get the f— out of here,' and that's not okay."

Erika then loudly asked for Jax to "get over here" so she could make amends. But Garcelle proceeded to calmly walked away, resulting in Erika asking, "Wait, wait. Garcelle, are you serious?"

"Yeah! That's what he said," Garcelle said in response. "That's not okay."

Later in the episode, Garcelle told friend Sheree Zampino about Erika "crushing on Oliver" and cursing out Jax.

"I did not want to have that conversation with her with her in that condition," Garcelle said. "I want her when she's sober and she can hear me."

The actress said the conversation would be "happening today" as they attend a luncheon at Sutton Stracke's home. Sheree pointed out how "inappropriate" Erika's behavior was, and the ladies clinked glasses to Garcelle "setting the bitch straight."

Erika was nervous to face Garcelle at the gathering. In a confessional, a producer asked whether Erika was "worried" about going to Sutton's given their ongoing tension.

"I'm worried about Garcelle," she admitted. "I'm not worried about this house, I'm worried about this Haitian mom I've offended."

Upon arriving, Erika politely greeted Garcelle and said it was "nice to see" her. Erika then asked what everyone was drinking before briefly acknowledging her run-ins with Garcelle's children.

"I learned a lesson: I can only have one drink. Just only one," Erika said as Garcelle nodded in agreement before replying, "Okay. Okay, good! I agree with you, one is good."

"No, it's like, it's one and done," Erika, who has been mixing alcohol with her medication throughout season 12, continued before Garcelle responded, "Yep, agreed."

Garcelle then implied in a confessional that Erika's drunken behavior is merely an extension of who she is as a person. "We've all had many a drinks, but how you behave is really who you are," she said.

