Dorit Kemsley Says Robbers Who Invaded Her Home Are Still at Large: 'I'll Get Through It'

Dorit Kemsley is waiting for closure.

When Andy Cohen asked Kemsley, 45, if there have been any arrests during a conversation on Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live, she responded, "No, not yet. I don't believe so."

In October, three male intruders broke into Kemsley's residence. She was in the home with her son Jagger, 7, and daughter Phoenix, 5. Her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was out of town. The two children slept through the encounter, and Kemsley confirmed they still have no knowledge of the break in.

dorit kemsley Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Authorities told PEOPLE there were no injuries and an "unknown amount of property" was taken from the residence during the incident.

During the RHOBH season 12 premiere on Wednesday, Kemsley recounted the terrifying encounter to her fellow Housewives. She explained having a gun to her head as the men contemplated her fate.

She remembered saying "Please, please. I have little babies. Please, I'm a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me."

"I was begging and begging and the other guy's going, 'Just f---ing kill her! Just f---ing kill her!'" she added.

Kemsley told Cohen watching the episode brought her emotions and fears back to the surface. "Obviously, it's a particularly difficult time because I'm reliving it, and there's a lot that's resurfacing. But, you know, I'll get through it. I know I will," she said.

She added that "first and foremost, I'm so grateful that myself and my family are safe."

Dorit Kemsley Credit: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After viewing the episode, some RHOBH fans questioned why Kemsley's security system wasn't triggered by the intruders. Kemsley detailed why she didn't turn the system on at all.

"I have small children. They get up in the middle of the night, and usually come to my room," she told Cohen, 53. "If I put the alarm on — and the reason why I don't, or hadn't before — is because they could drift downstairs and then the alarm would go off."

She ended the conversation with another moment of gratitude, this time for her surprise sense of composure during the alleged invasion.

"I'm grateful that I was able to be level-headed," she said, "because I look back and I think, 'My God, it could have gone a hundred different ways.'"