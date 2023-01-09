Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy

Diana Jenkins will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a second season.

The newcomer, 49, exclusively told PEOPLE about her departure on Monday.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Jenkins' last appearance on RHOBH was during the season 12 reunion — though she didn't attend the filming in person. Instead, Jenkins took part remotely after testing positive for COVID, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

"Diana's very disappointed because she really wanted to be there in personally, especially for her first reunion," the source said. "Unfortunately, she came back from Hawaii about a week ago and days later tested positive for COVID. She's still testing positive as of this morning, and won't be able to make it."

Jenkins shared a cryptic message on Instagram in September 2022, alluding to her possible departure. "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," she captioned the dusk photo, adding a waving emoji.

News of Jenkins' departure comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed in December 2022 that she's pregnant with her fourth child, her second with fiancé Asher Monroe. According to a source, the couple are "filled with joy" to be expecting another child after her recent miscarriage.

"What a wonderful time of year to get news like this," the insider continued. "So far, everything is perfect and she feels great."

PEOPLE also confirmed in January that Jenkins' castmate Lisa Rinna is exiting RHOBH after eight seasons. The actress said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that she is "excited for what is to come."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.