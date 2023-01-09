Entertainment TV Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy Jenkins shared news of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure exclusively with PEOPLE, adding of her recently announced pregnancy: "I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you" By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 03:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Diana Jenkins will not return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for a second season. The newcomer, 49, exclusively told PEOPLE about her departure on Monday. "As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Jenkins wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you." The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins to Attend Season 12 Reunion Remotely Due to COVID Jenkins' last appearance on RHOBH was during the season 12 reunion — though she didn't attend the filming in person. Instead, Jenkins took part remotely after testing positive for COVID, a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Diana's very disappointed because she really wanted to be there in personally, especially for her first reunion," the source said. "Unfortunately, she came back from Hawaii about a week ago and days later tested positive for COVID. She's still testing positive as of this morning, and won't be able to make it." Jenkins shared a cryptic message on Instagram in September 2022, alluding to her possible departure. "Sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful too," she captioned the dusk photo, adding a waving emoji. Lester Cohen/Getty RHOBH's Star Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49 After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Long Way to Go' News of Jenkins' departure comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed in December 2022 that she's pregnant with her fourth child, her second with fiancé Asher Monroe. According to a source, the couple are "filled with joy" to be expecting another child after her recent miscarriage. "What a wonderful time of year to get news like this," the insider continued. "So far, everything is perfect and she feels great." PEOPLE also confirmed in January that Jenkins' castmate Lisa Rinna is exiting RHOBH after eight seasons. The actress said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that she is "excited for what is to come." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.