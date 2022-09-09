'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100K to Help Victims of Tom Girardi's Alleged Financial Crimes

Diana Jenkins has put her money toward an unexpected cause.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie shared a press release earlier this week announcing she was donating $100,000 through her Sunela Foundation to alleged victims of costar Erika Girardi's estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The former attorney, 83, is being sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for clients whose loved ones died in a 2018 plane crash. It's one of several lawsuits he's faced since Erika, 51, filed for divorce in November 2020 after more than two decades of marriage.

"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH," Jenkins' post began. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."

Jenkins' announcement earned support from her fellow RHOBH castmates, including Erika, herself. Commenting beneath the post, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Per the press release, donations to the families of the Lion Air victims can be made through the Sunela Foundation and GVNG. Additional details on how to contribute will soon appear on Sunela Foundation's official website.

Sunela Foundation is also partnering with GVNG to raise funds for those in need around the globe.

The Lion Air case was brought on by law firm Edelson PC in December 2020. At the time, Tom was accused of misappropriating at least $2 million in client funds. Erika had also been accused of being involved in the scheme.

"Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients — including, as the basis for this Complaint, the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles," documents previously obtained by PEOPLE stated.

The lawsuit also alleged that because of this deception, protecting their finances was the reason Erika and Tom separated. Additionally, the complaint claimed that this incident is not "the first attempt by Tom to hide and divert assets."

Tom, who previously was a part of the Girardi & Keese law firm, was officially disbarred from practicing law in July. Further, he was placed under a conservatorship managed by his brother in July 2021 amid his battle with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. He is currently living in a "skilled nursing facility" where he is receiving 24-hour care.

Erika has repeatedly addressed Tom's legal drama and the cracks within their former relationship. During last year's RHOBH reunion, she claimed to have stayed in the marriage for so long because she "had no access."

"I'll say this. I was 27 when I went in [to the marriage]. He was 60. The power balance is way out of whack," she explained. "I trusted this man. All of my finances were kept down at the firm, and everything was kept there."

Erika, who has vehemently denied being involved with Tom's legal woes, recently scored a major victory. Last month, the court ruled that she had "no knowledge" of Tom's alleged financial crimes.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE through Erika's lawyer, it's been proven that "no evidence exists to support an 'aiding and abetting' claim against Ms. Girardi, which reinforces the propriety of summary judgment."

