'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100K to Help Victims of Tom Girardi's Alleged Financial Crimes

"I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind," Diana Jenkins said

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 01:23 PM

Diana Jenkins has put her money toward an unexpected cause.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie shared a press release earlier this week announcing she was donating $100,000 through her Sunela Foundation to alleged victims of costar Erika Girardi's estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

The former attorney, 83, is being sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for clients whose loved ones died in a 2018 plane crash. It's one of several lawsuits he's faced since Erika, 51, filed for divorce in November 2020 after more than two decades of marriage.

"I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH," Jenkins' post began. "I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much."

Diana Jenkins, <a href="https://people.com/tag/erika-girardi/" data-inlink="true">Erika Girardi</a> and Thomas Girardi
Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Steve Eichner/Sipa

Jenkins' announcement earned support from her fellow RHOBH castmates, including Erika, herself. Commenting beneath the post, the "XXPEN$IVE" singer dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Per the press release, donations to the families of the Lion Air victims can be made through the Sunela Foundation and GVNG. Additional details on how to contribute will soon appear on Sunela Foundation's official website.

Sunela Foundation is also partnering with GVNG to raise funds for those in need around the globe.

The Lion Air case was brought on by law firm Edelson PC in December 2020. At the time, Tom was accused of misappropriating at least $2 million in client funds. Erika had also been accused of being involved in the scheme.

"Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients — including, as the basis for this Complaint, the widows and orphans who lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 — in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles," documents previously obtained by PEOPLE stated.

The lawsuit also alleged that because of this deception, protecting their finances was the reason Erika and Tom separated. Additionally, the complaint claimed that this incident is not "the first attempt by Tom to hide and divert assets."

Thomas Girardi
Tom Girardi. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Tom, who previously was a part of the Girardi & Keese law firm, was officially disbarred from practicing law in July. Further, he was placed under a conservatorship managed by his brother in July 2021 amid his battle with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. He is currently living in a "skilled nursing facility" where he is receiving 24-hour care.

Erika has repeatedly addressed Tom's legal drama and the cracks within their former relationship. During last year's RHOBH reunion, she claimed to have stayed in the marriage for so long because she "had no access."

"I'll say this. I was 27 when I went in [to the marriage]. He was 60. The power balance is way out of whack," she explained. "I trusted this man. All of my finances were kept down at the firm, and everything was kept there."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/erika-girardi/" data-inlink="true">Erika Girardi</a>
Erika Girardi. Amy Sussman/Getty

Erika, who has vehemently denied being involved with Tom's legal woes, recently scored a major victory. Last month, the court ruled that she had "no knowledge" of Tom's alleged financial crimes.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE through Erika's lawyer, it's been proven that "no evidence exists to support an 'aiding and abetting' claim against Ms. Girardi, which reinforces the propriety of summary judgment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
Erika Girardi
Embezzlement Suit Against Erika Girardi Dismissed in Illinois, Will Be Refiled in California
Erika Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Had 'No Knowledge' of Estranged Husband Tom's Alleged Financial Crimes: Court
Erika Jayne
RHOBH Star Erika Girardi Shares Cryptic Tweet amid Divorce and Embezzlement Lawsuit: 'High Drama'
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika & Tom Girardi Sued for Allegedly Using Divorce to Embezzle Money to Fund 'Lavish' Lifestyle
Christina Fulton, Erika Jayne
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Hit with $745,000 Lawsuit from Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Christina Fulton
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Held in Civil Contempt Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Erika Girardi's 'RHOBH' Costars Accuse Her of Lacking 'Empathy' After Living 'Off the Back of Victims'
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Asks Court to Terminate Its Ability to Award Her Spousal Support
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
The Erika and Tom Girardi Divorce: Everything to Know About the Split, the Scandal and the Alleged Infidelity
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
A Timeline of Erika & Tom Girardi's Relationship, from Friendship to Fame to a Surprise Split
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
Erika and Tom Girardi: Everything We Know About the Legal Controversies Facing the Former Couple
Erika Jayne THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
Erika Girardi Claims She Can't Pay the $2.2 Million She Allegedly Owes in Taxes amid Legal Battles
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Erika Girardi Is 'Relieved' After Handing Over $750K Earrings, Despite Their 'Sentimental' Value: Source
erika girardi
Erika Girardi Ordered by Judge to Give Back Her $750K Diamond Earrings Purchased by Ex Tom Girardi
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Says Divorce from Embattled Husband Tom Is 'on the Very Bottom' of Her Priority List
Erika Girardi
Erika Girardi Defends Against Lawsuit and Drinking Digs by 'RHOBH' Costars: 'My Life to Destroy or Build'