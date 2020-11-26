Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Filming Suspended Due to COVID Concerns
The shutdown comes two weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta production was paused due to a positive COVID test
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has halted production due to COVID-19 concerns, PEOPLE has confirmed.
A source close to the reality show tells PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes are following proper health and safety protocols. RHOBH is working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.
The new season's cast includes returning stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, as well as new additions Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards both left the show after the season 10 finale. Teddi, 39, announced in September that after three seasons on the show, her contract had not been renewed. She joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017. Also in September, a rep for Denise, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH after two seasons.
Earlier this month The Real Housewives of Atlanta paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.
"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE at the time. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."
RHOA is currently filming season 13 of the Bravo series. The new season will feature returning Housewives Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, along with newcomer Drew Sidora.
The series is now one of many that have had to pause production in recent months after a crew or cast member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Family Karma paused filming due to a positive COVID test, and The Real Housewives of New York City partially suspended production in October after a crew member contracted the viral illness.
Due to the airborne transmission of COVID-19 and case spikes across the country, the CDC advises against indoor gatherings of large groups and recommends six feet of distance and face coverings at all times.
