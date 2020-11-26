Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Filming Suspended Due to COVID Concerns

The shutdown comes two weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta production was paused due to a positive COVID test

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has halted production due to COVID-19 concerns, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A source close to the reality show tells PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes are following proper health and safety protocols. RHOBH is working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.

The new season's cast includes returning stars Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, as well as new additions Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards both left the show after the season 10 finale. Teddi, 39, announced in September that after three seasons on the show, her contract had not been renewed. She joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017. Also in September, a rep for Denise, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving RHOBH after two seasons.

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE at the time. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

The series is now one of many that have had to pause production in recent months after a crew or cast member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.