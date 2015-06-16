Kim Richards Leaves Rehab

Kim Richards has left rehab for the second time this year, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The troubled former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills initially checked into a rehab facility in April, following a public arrest, after which she was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a cop.

But Richards, 50, who admitted to Dr. Phil McGraw in April that she is an alcoholic, left the facility in May in order to attend her daughter Brooke’s wedding in Mexico.

“She wouldn’t miss it,” a source told PEOPLE before the ceremony. “The plan was for her to go back to rehab afterwards.” Richards checked into rehab once more last month.

RELATED VIDEO: Judge Bans Kim Richards From The Beverly Hills Hotel

Now, the mom of four grown children, who also cares for her ailing ex-husband Monty Brinson, is on her own again, and friends and family hope she will stay healthy.

“We don’t know what she’ll do next,” says a source. “Everyone just wants her to be well.”