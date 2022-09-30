Lisa Rinna Calls Out 'RHOBH' Costar Crystal Kung Minkoff for Allegedly 'Omitting' Details from Aspen Drama

Lisa Rinna wants her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Crystal Kung Minkoff to own it.

As the drama surrounding Kathy Hilton's behavior on the group's Aspen trip continues to unfold on the Bravo series, the Rinna Beauty founder is also spilling the tea on more of what went down behind the scenes. In doing so, she has called out Minkoff, 39, for "omitting" information from that fateful incident.

"Crystal was helping me take KH out of the caribou club," Rinna, 59, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story post. "Crystal was the one who called the sprinter van. She ended up calling me on our way out and saying go ahead take Kathy because she could not get her coat from the coat check in time and I was wearing my coat."

Rinna then claimed that they "were trying to get KH out as quickly as possible."

"Funny how Crystal is committing all of that," she added. "Just keeping it real peeps."

Rinna followed this by sharing several quotes about getting to the "truth" in all situations. "People don't want to hear the truth because they don't want their illusions destroyed," one quote read.

"The truth will always come out, so you might as well just be honest from the start," a second quote read, while a third statement said, "If you don't want anyone to find out, don't do it."

Minkoff and Hilton have yet to comment on Rinna's posts.

Rinna was the only RHOBH cast member to fully witness Hilton's alleged off-screen meltdown in Aspen.

"My head is definitely in a fog after what happened last night. It's way worse than a hangover. We were at the club and Kathy was having an absolute meltdown. I've never seen anything like this in my life," she claimed in a confessional. "I am not saying a whole lot 'cause I'm still in shock from what I experienced. It's not something that I would've ever imagined coming from anyone in this group, let alone Kathy Hilton."

Hilton's sister Kyle Richards confirmed the outburst, saying that her eldest sibling was "pissed off" and demanded she "leave the club" they were at immediately. "I was very confused because I didn't even know what happened so I said, 'No, I'm not doing that. We just got here, Kathy,'" she added in a separate confessional.

Rinna, who also texted Erika Girardi about the matter, later told the cameras: "I think that it's been very hard for Kathy to have it all and then to have her sister have more."

Even though Richards, 53, and Hilton, 63, were able to patch things over, Hilton wasn't able to mend the fences with Rinna as easily.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

During Wednesday's episode, Rinna suggested that Hilton needed "some help," which led Hilton to share how she was currently upset as her friend is dying of cancer. But Rinna wasn't buying what Hilton was selling.

"I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it with me," Rinna said. "You can have your tears. You can do what you're going to do but you did what you did and you're not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now. If you want to apologize to me, let's talk about what you really did and let's talk about some of the names you called people and we'll go there if you want to."

Earlier on in the episode, Rinna also claimed that Hilton bad-mouthed the entire cast behind their backs. But when Minkoff addressed the drama, she told the cameras that she believed Hilton over Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.