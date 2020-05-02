See a Sneak Peek of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in the First-Ever Virtual Reunion Episode

The Real Housewives of Atlanta may not have been able to see each other in person for their latest reunion episode, but that definitely isn't stopping them from delivering a drama-filled show.

In an early look at the episode — the first-ever virtual Real Housewives reunion — cast members NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams bring the heat.

Each is dressed as they normally would be for a reunion, wearing glamourous gowns, heels and full hair and makeup.

“Here I am, fabulous and ready to slay,” Leakes, 52, says before the fighting commences. “Get into it girls.”

Towards the end of the clip, things take a dramatic turn, and Leakes bids her fellow cast members goodbye by shutting off her camera.

Speaking to PEOPLE in early March, Leakes confirmed that the upcoming reunion would be an explosive one. “These girls … they’re gonna get it, let me tell you,” Leakes said. “This isn’t a threat, it’s a promise.”

“And I’m going to be beat from head to toe while I do it, sitting there with a full face, wig, dress, high heels this tall, looking fabulous, and tearing the house down,” she continued. “I’m going to get these girls and do it very good and walk right on out and sleep just fine. Is my money in my account? Thank you. The queen is here, you can never wear the crown. They’re all wearing tiaras.”

Reunion moderator Andy Cohen announced that the episode would be filmed remotely during his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, in April. The reunion had previously been scheduled to film in late March, but it was postponed as all non-essential work was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Listen, this is obviously not how we would prefer to do it but life is not how we prefer it right now,” Cohen said at the time. “We want to be in the same room, but we cannot risk the health and safety of our Housewives and our incredible crew in Georgia.”

The father of one added, “Atlanta is regarded by many as the Super Bowl of reunion shows. It is one of my favorite reunions to shoot, I look forward to it. And the fact of the matter is, it’s either we do it this way or there is no Super Bowl this year.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.