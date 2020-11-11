Real Housewives of Atlanta Shuts Down Filming After Member of Production Tests Positive for COVID
"Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks," a source close to production tells PEOPLE
The Real Housewives of Atlanta has paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19, PEOPLE has confirmed.
"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production tells PEOPLE. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."
RHOA is currently filming season 13 of the hit Bravo series. The new season will feature returning Housewives Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams, along with newcomer Drew Sidora.
The Jasmine Brand was the first to report the news of production being temporarily shut down.
The series is now one of many that have had to pause production in recent months after a crew or cast member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Family Karma paused filming due to a positive COVID test, and The Real Housewives of New York City partially suspended production in October after a crew member contracted the viral illness.
All American, Young Sheldon, Chicago Med, The Batman movie and Jurassic World: Dominion also all paused filming to allow for quarantining after positive tests.
While there is still much unknown about COVID-19, the World Health Organization says that evidence shows the virus most commonly spreads through direct, indirect or close contact with an infected person's saliva, respiratory secretions or secretion droplets, which are released from the mouth or nose by coughing, sneezing, speaking, etc.
The U.S. recently broke its own record of daily coronavirus cases, reporting more than 132,700 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Friday.
As of Tuesday, more than 10,325,000 people in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 and the nation has seen at least 240,100 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the New York Times.
