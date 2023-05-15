'RHOA' : Shereé Is 'Appalled' at Her Friends 'Ambushing' Martell — but Kenya Calls His Response 'Abusive'

Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend Martell Holt was in Kenya Moore's sights on Sunday's Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The episode picked back up where last week's premiere left off: Sanya Richards-Ross's Harlem Nights party right after Kenya accused Martell, 41, of seeing another woman — and of sliding into her DMs.

"It was at least six months ago. OK, it was before you," Kenya, 52, told Shereé, 53, about the Instagram message. "I don't want you hearing it from anybody else. I don't want you to feel like I'm not being truthful. If it was something about any guy I'm dealing with, I want you to tell me."

Martell then joined the conversation, with Shereé telling him, "They pulled me to the side and told me that you're dating someone else in Atlanta."

Martell claimed he wasn't seeing anyone else, adding, "Every time I come to Atlanta, I'm always with you, so the other got the short end of the stick."

Monyetta Shaw-Carter, 40, pressed for clarification: "So, she's non-existent anymore basically?"

"No," Martell responded, "we ain't gon' say 'anymore,' we're gonna say—"

"Ever?" Monyetta asked.

"Period," Martell affirmed.

Shereé tried to deflect the conversation onto her beef with costar Kandi Burruss during a confessional interview. "One of Kandi's minions had some tea on Martell. I mean, what else would they be doing if they weren't talking about me?" she said. "They thought that they were gonna ruffle my feathers. But we're wearing feathers tonight, honey, not ruffling them."

Shereé, Kenya and Monyetta, joined by Kandi and new Friend of RHOA Courtney Rhodes, revisited the topic of Martell's allegedly shady behavior shortly after.

"Not that this matters, but how did you feel about him slidin' up in [Kenya's] DMs?" Kandi, 46, asked Shereé.

Martell walked up to the group and Shereé showed him Kenya's phone with the deleted DM.

"This yours?" he asked Shereé about the phone, then turned to the group: "Can she talk?"

"You are so aggressive, Martell. I'm scared of you," Kenya responded with a nervous yet provocative laugh.

Kandi asked Martell if he denied sending the message, to which he said, "Yeah, I'm denying it."

From there, Kandi requested Martell pull up the message — and he did.

"I did send you a message, I'm sorry!" Martell acquiesced. "That was two years ago. Two years ago, not six months ago."

Kandi told the cameras that she thought Martell only showed part of the message to the group.

"I don't care if I was trying to f--- you two years ago," Martell continued. "Why are you talking about it? It was two years ago."

Martell also made a shady comment about Kenya accepting all her DMs, which really set her off (Kenya later told Shereé she took it as Martell "trying to say I'm a ho"). As he walked away, Kenya shouted at him: "Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f---ing piece of s---."

Later, at the She by Shereé distribution center, Shereé and Kenya hashed out the situation one on one.

"He was excited to meet everybody, but it started gettin' a little loud," Shereé said. "He's feelin' like people are ambushing him. Like, 'What the hell did I just walk into?'"

Kenya clarified, "I don't know him, and I don't wanna get to know him. And that's it."

Shereé said in a confessional, "I'm appalled at how Kenya treated Martell. She should be taking responsibility for her actions, but yet she's trying to defend herself. Yeah, she's made 'cause she got caught. So now you wanna attack him and say that he's attacking you? That's not how it works."

The women debated over how much a person can defend themselves when under attack, with Kenya telling Shereé that Martell "does not ever have to be abusive" under pressure.

She urged Shereé to demand better treatment from her partners.

"You gotta look at your past and the things that you have accepted from men," Kenya said. "And when [your ex-husband] Bob was saying crazy s--- about you in the car, you have not learned that's a sign. There is never a scenario where it's OK for a man to speak to a woman like that."

Shereé asked Kenya what she would need to "get past" the situation.

Ultimately, Kenya decided, "We're gonna have to agree to disagree."

