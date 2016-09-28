FIRST LOOK: Bomb Threats, an 'Unstable' Ex and Daddy Issues Pile On the 'Dirty Laundry' in New RHOA Supertease

Bravo fans, buckle up: The Real Housewives of Atlanta is almost back!

In addition to a brand new supertease, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the official cast announcement for season 9 of the hit series, set to premiere Nov. 6: Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams are all returning, and RHOA alum Shereè Whitfield is returning as a full-time housewife. (She previously starred on the show seasons 1–4.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while O.G. Atlanta Housewife NeNe Leakes does not appear in the trailer, it certainly still has plenty of the show’s signature blend of nights out, fights and one-liners.

First up, we’ve got Whitfield stirring up drama with Moore over construction at Moore’s new (and still unfinished) home: “The bitch is back and the Chateau is finally ready,” says Whitfield, flaunting her own newly finished mansion. “Unlike ‘More Work Needed Manor!’ ”

“Look, ho–” Moore says, before Whitfield fires back: “Ho?! Why you running away with your unfinished ass house?!”

But Moore has bigger fish to fry: The star is also going through a roller coaster relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan.

Things appear to be going well at first, with Parks remarking to Moore: “Real sex does you good, girl” – but things quickly take a dark turn.

“He kicked in my hotel room door,” says Moore in the next scene, crying. “Just mad and hitting the walls.”

As the rest of her costars worry whether an “unstable” Jordan knows where Moore lives, security camera footage of him apparently busting out windows in Moore’s garage unfolds.

And that’s not the only relationship experiencing strain: Bailey is still coming to grips with her separation from husband Peter Thomas.

“I want a divorce,” Bailey tells her lawyer in one scene, as Parks and Moore wonder if the star has a new “love interest” after she’s seen arriving alone at someone’s apartment.

But Thomas might not be ready to move on: “I love my wife,” he tells a friend. “I was in it ’til we died.”

RELATED VIDEO: Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Opens Up Her Struggles with Getting Pregnant

Meanwhile, Burruss is over the moon with the arrival of baby Ace with husband Todd Tucker, but she’s still fighting with ex Russell Spencer, with whom she shares daughter Riley, 14.

“You said you’re not going to chase me or Riley?” Burruss demands at one point over the phone.

“I’m not chasing nobody,” responds Spencer.

“Don’t tell me you ain’t gon’ chase my child – you should chase her!” Burruss fires back.

But perhaps the biggest shocker comes after an old client of Parks’ arrives at her office “with a grenade.”

“He was looking for you and he was going to blow you the f— up,” warns Burruss’ mother, Mama Joyce.