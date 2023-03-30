'RHOA' : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Returns, Drew Divorces and Kandi Wants to 'Choke' a Costar in Season 15 Trailer

Cynthia Bailey is also back in the mix, but her good vibes don't carry over to the other Housewives, with drama popping all the way off and Kenya Moore joking "some bulls--- got stuck in my throat"

By
Published on March 30, 2023 12:38 PM
The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back with familiar faces and all-new drama.

A first trailer for the 15th season of the Bravo series shows Kim Zolciak-Biermann's return after she stepped away from the series during season 5. "Kim, your tits look smaller," the ladies joke at a dinner with the comeback queen.

Most of the clip focuses on the longstanding Atlanta women, though, as they forge — and test — friendships at home and in Portugal.

The clip shows a peaceful start as the women take part in a spiritual meditation. However, the mindful moment dims quickly as clips of cast-wide arguments play through the "heads" of the meditative.

"You're not allowed to come near my f---ing child," Kenya Moore yells at one point in the trailer.

"The only reason why I'm crying right now is because I can't choke your ass, bitch," Kandi Burruss says after.

Through it all, Cynthia Bailey tries to keep her cool. "I choose to let go of that which is not being successful for me," she tells a friend. However, the calm and collected look doesn't extend to the rest of the trailer.

When news of hookup between some of the women bubbles up, Moore jokes that there's "some bulls-- that got stuck in my throat,"

Attention will also pivot to Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman after he filed in early March (in a sign of discord between the couple to come, she also filed within an hour of his petition).

In the trailer, a therapy session between Sidora and Pittman sees them gearing up for a potential split, with Drew revealing Ralph "moved out of the bedroom" and him darkly jokimg, "Who hasn't filed for divorce?"

Later in the clip, as news of the divorce reaches the other women, Drew tearfully confirms she's ready to tell her side of the story.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 will premiere May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

