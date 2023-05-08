'RHOA' : Shereé Is in the Hot Seat Over Whether Her 'Opportunist' New Man Martell DM-ed Another Housewife

Though Shereé Whitfield insisted on The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere that she and Martell Holmes had "not put a label on anything," her costars immediately called his fidelity into question

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on May 8, 2023 12:27 PM
Shereé Whitfield
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Shereé Whitfield's new relationship is under scrutiny on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In the Bravo hit's season 15 premiere on Sunday, Shereé shared some insight into how things are going with beau Martell Holmes.

"Martell lives in Huntsville, Alabama, but I would love for Martell to move closer. Since we met, I have seen Martell every weekend," Shereé, 53, shared in a confessional. "Despite what you see on TV, he's never shown me anything but respect and I'm really happy I didn't give up on love and that I left the door open."

And despite being on cloud nine with her new flame, Shereé's costar Kandi Burruss believed that Martell was an "opportunist." Naturally, this allegation didn't sit well with the couple.

"I guess you forgot what opportunist was," Martell said to Shereé about Kandi. "Your husband [Todd Tucker]!"

The subject of Martell's alleged "opportunist" ways was later discussed by Kandi, Kenya Moore and Monyetta Shaw. While doing so, they addressed allegations of Martell seeing other women.

"The streets say he been kickin' it with some chicks in Atlanta," said Kandi, and Kenya revealed, "I mean, it's a little awkward because he did lightweight try to talk to me … reaching out via Instagram."

"He slid up in your DMs?" asked Kandi, 46.

Kenya, 52, then showed Kandi the message request she had from Martell — though by that time Martell had apparently deleted the DM.

"Should I say something to her?" Kenya asked.

Responded Monyetta, 42: "I mean, you never dated him or nothing."

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite what the other women thought about her new man, Courtney Rhodes — RHOA's newest Friend of the franchise for season 15 — noticed that Shereé still had a "glow" to her. Upon questioning if it had "anything to do with Martell," Shereé admitted, "That could have a little bit to do with it."

She continued, "He's a good guy, and I really have a good time around him. So we're enjoying each other. We have not put a label on anything. We both went into it saying we want to be intentional."

Glow aside, things appeared to come to a head at Sanya Richards-Ross's Harlem Nights-themed 40th birthday party for husband Aaron Ross. As Shereé and Martell arrived, Kenya said in a confessional: "Why is he here on your arm?"

Kenya later asked the pair if they were "official now," leading Martell to declare they are "officially dating and all that good stuff." Seeing Kenya's wary facial expression, Shereé gave her a look and said, "You're up to something."

Shereé added later in a shady confessional: "Kenya is so damn nosy. Stop worrying about my relationship and worry about whether [your estranged husband] Marc [Daly] is going to take Moore Manor in the divorce settlement — and hopefully he adds baseboards."

Elsewhere at the party, some of the women questioned whether they should tell Shereé that Kandi had heard Martell was "actually been kickin' it with" another woman in Atlanta.

BRAVOCON -- Atlanta Peaches in the Big Apple from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Shereé Whitfield -- (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo via Getty Images)
Greg Endries/Bravo via Getty

"Is this actually about the D [for Shereé]? Let it be about the D," Kenya said, implying she hoped the relationship was more sexual than emotional.

"But what if it ain't just about the D?" Kandi asked

Kenya wondered, "Do we say something?"

"Maybe he told her already," Kandi continued, and Kenya added, "That's very possible."

Monyetta mentioned the rumors to Shereé before Kenya eventually brought up the now-deleted DM drama. Upon asking to see the DM, Shereé called over Martell and asked Kenya to repeat what she just disclosed.

"Oooooh, I'm not trying to be rolling on the ground with She-Man over here," Kenya said in a confessional. "I look too damn good in this dress."

In a flash-forward moment to the continuation of the drama in next week's episode, Kenya shouted Martell: "I'm sorry, did you just curse at me? What did you say to this queen standing in front of you?"

Shereé said to the other women: "Y'all tryin' to create a narrative, which is really f---ed up. This s--- happened two years ago [with Tyrone]."

Kenya then yelled at Martell, "Once a cheater, always a cheater, you f---ing piece of s---."

And with that — and "TO BE CONTINUED..." title card — the episode ended abruptly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

