The new season of the Bravo reality series premiered on Sunday — but without the Housewives' iconic catchphrases opening the show.

Kenya Moore

Image zoom Kenya Moore | Credit: Bravo Media

"If you don't like my shade, then step out of my shadow."

Kandi Burruss

Image zoom Kandi Burruss | Credit: Bravo Media

"A little Kandi always helps sweeten the tea."

Drew Sidora

Image zoom Drew Sidora | Credit: Bravo Media

"I was in The Game. But now? I'm calling all the plays."

Cynthia Bailey

Image zoom Cynthia Bailey | Credit: Bravo Media

"I've been through the peaks and the valleys, and now I'm head over Hills."

Porsha Williams

Image zoom Porsha Williams | Credit: Bravo Media

"I may be social distancing, but I'm here for social justice."

Season 13, which brings back friends Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton, also welcomes new friend of the Housewives, LaToya Ali.

In September, longtime Housewife Nene Leakes announced her departure from the show, saying in part, "It wasn't an easy decision for me." She later added, "I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."