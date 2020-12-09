Real Housewives of Atlanta Reveals Season 13 Taglines
Season 13 stars returning Housewives Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, and welcomes newcomer Drew Sidora
The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 taglines are here!
The new season of the Bravo reality series premiered on Sunday — but without the Housewives' iconic catchphrases opening the show.
Now, Bravo has revealed the official one-liners that the peach-holding ladies — including returning stars Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, along with newcomer Drew Sidora — will use to kick off each episode.
Kenya Moore
"If you don't like my shade, then step out of my shadow."
Kandi Burruss
"A little Kandi always helps sweeten the tea."
Drew Sidora
"I was in The Game. But now? I'm calling all the plays."
Cynthia Bailey
"I've been through the peaks and the valleys, and now I'm head over Hills."
Porsha Williams
"I may be social distancing, but I'm here for social justice."
Season 13, which brings back friends Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton, also welcomes new friend of the Housewives, LaToya Ali.
Filmed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new season sees the women confronting the virus' outbreak, Williams' arrest during a Breonna Taylor rally, Moore's complicated relationship with Marc Daly, with whom she shares daughter Brooklyn, Bailey planning a wedding with then-fiancé Mike Hill amid the global health crisis and more.
In September, longtime Housewife Nene Leakes announced her departure from the show, saying in part, "It wasn't an easy decision for me." She later added, "I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much, reality TV."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.