The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Relationships and Friendships Explode in Season 12 Trailer

Grab a peach, because The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for its 12th season this November — and judging from the season supertease, the drama is going to be juicer than ever.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the tense trailer, which kicks off with the Atlanta Housewives in the throes of an explosive argument that ends with security pulling the woman apart.

“Stop it!” shouts Kenya Moore, back as a Housewife after a year absence from the Bravo series. She joins returning stars Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes, and Porsha Williams (as well as Friends of the Housewives Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam).

“I told you that lady was crazy,” a very pregnant Marcille says, as Williams urges someone to “get out of this room.”

Before long, Leakes is screaming “No, no, no, no, no” as chaos erupts around her.

And that’s all in the trailer’s first 15 seconds!

Yes, it appears the RHOA cast has a lot to address this season. From fractured friendships to relationship rumbles, the cast has been busy since season 11 wrapped in May.

Leakes and Bailey are still at odds, after appearing to bury their friendship at the last reunion.

“Cynthia has a side to her that you guys do not know about,” Leakes tells Hampton in the clip.

It’s later revealed to Bailey by Burruss that “somebody recorded you dogging [NeNe] out,” a revelations that appears to lead Leakes to flip Bailey off (and Bailey to tell Leakes, “we need to end this”).

Her friendship with Leakes may not be strong, but Bailey is certainly flying high in the romance department with an engagement to sportscaster Mike Hill (which PEOPLE exclusively reported in July). Still, their relationship has its bumps, with Hill confronting Bailey about her ex. “You had sexual affairs, and this person is in my face all the time,” he says, causing Bailey to storm out.

Williams is handling some struggles of her own with fiancé Dennis McKinley.After welcoming their daughter Pilar Jhena back in March, rumors began to circulate that he cheated on her.

“I made a mistake,” McKinley tells Williams in the trailer.

“I’m going to work it out,” cries Williams. “But some stuff is not forgivable.”

Then there’s Moore and husband Marc Daly, who PEOPLE exclusively reported split earlier this month after 2 years of marriage.

Though the pair look like a happy family, smiling while posing with their 10-month-old daughter Brooklyn Doris, signs of their split are all over the trailer.

“We’re in a really low place right now,” Moore tells Bailey, when asked if she’s happy in her marriage.

Later, after prenup discussions, Daly explodes on Moore. “You can take everything, I’ll build it again!” he yells.

Meanwhile, Leakes and her husband are back on solid ground after his battle with cancer left him cancer-free. But they might have reached a crossroads in their marriage.

“You creep around Atlanta,” she tells him. “How do you feel about open marriages?”

At least Burruss and Marcille both seem to be in happy places with their relationships, each expecting new babies — Burruss’ via surrogate.

That is, of course, until Marcille faces off with Moore.

“You don’t want a problem with me. Trust me,” Moore says.

“Vice versa,” Marcille claps back.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres NOv. 3 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.