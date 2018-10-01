'Welcome to Atlanta, Bitch!' New Faces Join The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 11 Trailer

Say hello again to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Bravo’s Georgia peaches are back for their 11th season this fall with a few familiar faces, some new ones, and a whole lot of drama.

All are seen in the show’s official trailer, which dropped on Monday. The season premieres Nov. 4.

Returning to the program again are NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams — who is expecting her first child with new fiancé Dennis McKinley (PEOPLE exclusively revealed the baby news in September).

Joining them are two new newbies: Shamari Devoe, a former alum of the R&B group Blaque (“Bring It All to Me“) and wife of New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe, and Eva Marcille, the America’s Next Top Model alum (and new mom) who appeared as a Friend of the Housewives last season and has now been promoted to full-time status.

Tanya Sam, a registered nurse turned tech entrepreneur, and longtime favorite Marlo Hampton will both be appearing as Friends of the Housewives.

Missing from the action this season is Shereé Whitfield, who revealed in July that she had left the show after getting “a low-ball offer.”

Kenya Moore also isn’t part of the show this season. The former Miss U.S.A., who announced at the season 10 reunion that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Marc Daly, left amid “messy” contract negotiations, sources told PEOPLE in July.

While their absence will certainly be missed, there seems to be plenty of drama to go around without them. Williams is on a high with her new love and baby on the way, but rumors about McKinley soon become the talk of the town. “Hey just cut his ex off a few weeks ago,” Williams’ sister Lauren tells her in the trailer. Burruss adds, “He’s a dog, all right.” That doesn’t sit well with Williams, who tells the group simply, “I’m nobody’s victim, bitch,” she says. “He got my name tattooed, so he ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

Meanwhile, Marcille is planning a wedding, and it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. “Anything that can go wrong, has gone wrong,” she says in tears. That frustration could transition over to her relationship with her castmates. “They are begging for Eva the Diva to come out,” she says, quoting a nickname coined on ANTM.

Things are a little calmer with Bailey, who looks to have found love with new boyfriend Mike Hill (“At the rate we’re going, we’re going to get married soon,” she gushes). Burruss, on the other hand, is facing some challenges with her fertility. And Leakes’ husband Gregg is in the midst of a tough battle with cancer, which leaves her crying, “It is just a lot.”

But it’s “wild card” Devoe who steals the show in the trailer. From telling everyone she’s been in an open relationship, to threatening to “fight them bitches,” she seems like a perfect fit for the ever outspoken Atlanta Housewives. She even goes against Leakes in the trailer, shouting, “I was an A-list when you were an alias.”

RHOA first premiered in October 2008 has become Bravo’s most successful Housewives location.

Last season, original Housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann also returned as a Friend of the Housewives, though she told TMZ afterward that her days on the ensemble show were over — and that the “unneeded stress” meant she would “never, never” be returning to the Bravo series.

“Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions,” executive producer Andy Cohen told E! News.

Zolciak-Biermann’s spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, is expected to return for its seventh season soon.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 4 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.