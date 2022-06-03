PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu's surprise reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 Cast Reunites on The Nightcap with Carlos King — Watch!

Grab your peaches and fasten your wigs, 'cause Carlos King is staging the ultimate Real Housewives of Atlanta throwback!

The acclaimed television producer — known for hit shows like Belle Collective, BET Presents: The Encore, Styling Hollywood and the two top-rated installments into his Love & Marriage franchise — has brought back together season 1 Atlanta Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Shereé Whitfield and Lisa Wu for a surprise reunion.

The ladies come together for the June 11 episode of his OWN new talk show, The Nightcap with Carlos King.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first Look at the episode, which will be teased this weekend on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The half-hour program will find all four stars sharing life updates and, of course, rehashing that juicy season 1 drama.

Guests Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu and Kim Zolciak Reunite on The Nightcap with Carlos King Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery, Inc.; https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1202391115811773/f Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery

It's the first time all four of the women have been in the same room in more than 14 years when they taped RHOA's season 1 reunion back in 2008.

Snow, 49, was the first to step away from Bravo, departing RHOA after its first season. Wu, 51, was a full-time Housewife for the show's first two seasons and has returned in guest appearances on occasion.

Whitfield, 52, is currently an RHOA again after returning to the series for season 14. She was previously a full Housewife on the first four seasons and seasons 9-10, and she appeared as a Friend in season 8. Zolciak-Biermann, 44, left the show during season 5 to launch her spin-off Don't Be Tardy, which aired on Bravo for eight seasons. She was back on RHOA as a Friend in season 10.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 1 Cast Reunite on The Nightcap with Carlos King — Watch! Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery

Bravo viewers know King's formidable history with the Atlanta Housewives. Before founding his full-service production company Kingdom Reign Entertainment, King got his start as a producer on the first season of RHOA.

"My first reality show was RHOA," King explains in the clip. "I was this little producer who didn't know what the f--- he was doing. And my career is where it's at because of the four of you."

King went on to work on the show for a total of eight seasons, evening acting as showrunner for a few years, including his last — the highly rated season 9. He also helped produce the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and had a significant role in Teresa Giudice's infamous table flip.

He tells Zolciak-Biermann, Snow, Whitfield and Wu on The Nightcap: "This is really a celebration for you ladies."

Shereeé Whifield and Lisa Wu capture a moment on The Nightcap with Carlos King Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery, Inc.; https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1202391115811773/f Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery

The Nightcap with Carlos King launched on OWN on May 14. It's the network's first ever late-night talk show and comes on the heels of King's successful introduction into the world of podcasts, where his Sirius XM newly launched Stitcher podcast — Reality with the King — debuted at No. 1 on the television and film on the Apple podcast charts back in April.

Fans have bestowed the nickname "King of Reality TV" to the producer over the years.

The numbers appear to back it up. His television shows, and often his own name, trend on Twitter each week. Why, Love & Marriage: Huntsville's recent season 3 reunion on OWN ranked as Saturday night's No. 1 telecast across broadcast and cable in key markets.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA -- Pictured: (l-r) Lisa Hu Hartwell, Sheree Whitfield, NeNe Leakes, Deshawn Snow, Kim Zolciak (Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

As for King's upcoming season 1 RHOA reunion, all of the original cast participated in person save for NeNe Leakes, who is currently accusing Bravo, Andy Cohen and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies of racism and a hostile work environment in an ongoing lawsuit.

Leakes, 54, was a mainstay on RHOA for its first seven seasons, returning in a full-time capacity in season 10 and departing the show again after season 12.

Though Zolciak-Biermann, 44, is not officially named in the lawsuit, Leakes' former BFF was cited multiple times in the suit, with Leakes claiming bad behavior by the the mother of six went unchecked by Bravo, Cohen and RHOA producers (an example, according to the suit, of the parties' supposed double standard with its talent).

Zolciak-Biermann's appearance on The Nightcap will be the first time she addresses the lawsuit. Both she, and her former costars, are said to share their opinions on the ongoing litigation.