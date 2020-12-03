Real Housewives of Atlanta Resumes Production After a Crew Member Contracted COVID-19 Last Month

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday night on Bravo

Production is back on for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Filming has begun once more for the ladies of Atlanta, after production was forced to shut down last month when a crew member contracted COVID-19, PEOPLE confirms. The show resumed filming "soon after Thanksgiving" with updated safety measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post's Page Six.

The cast members of the show — including Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and newcomer Drew Sidora — will now be "spending more time together outdoors, avoiding crowds and having daily health checks and getting tested regularly."

All members of both the cast and crew have been taking part in "enhanced hand hygiene" and "enhanced sanitization protocols for the equipment" used where they film, Page Six adds.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that RHOA paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19. (The Jasmine Brand first reported the news.)

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills similarly halted production due to COVID-19 concerns in November, PEOPLE also confirmed.

A source close to the reality show told PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes was following proper health and safety protocols.

RHOBH is working on filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.

Also in November, reality shows such as Family Karma paused filming due to a positive COVID test and MTV's Floribama Shore halted filming after a member of the production team tested positive for the respiratory illness.

All American, Young Sheldon, Chicago Med, The Batman movie and Jurassic World: Dominion also all paused filming to allow for quarantining after positive tests.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.