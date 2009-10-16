Real Housewives of Atlanta: NeNe Goes Home Again

Alliances continued to switch Thursday night for the peaches of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kim and Sheree were suddenly cozy, swilling chardonnay at the very restaurant where just months (weeks? days?) earlier they had engaged in an epic street fight and wig-yanking session refereed by Michael Lohan.

Meanwhile, NeNe‘s quest to find her biological father took her back to hometown, Athens, where a look at her personal history turned surprisingly serious. When she saw how much her likely father Alan looked like her son Bryson, the revelation packed an emotional punch this series has yet to deliver.

The only segment more powerful was watching Kandi, her mother and AJ attempt to settle their differences in counseling, while the shadow of his imminent death hung over every exchange. When Kandi’s mom said, “Sometimes mothers can look at their daughters and see a mistake coming at them like a truck, and want to push them out of the way,” her foresight seemed eerie. Even more so? AJ’s choice of the word “time” when the trio was playing word association — as viewers now know his was limited.

Kim revealed her $12,000-a-week wig habit and (TMI alert!) that she sometimes ditches the hairpiece when getting frisky with Big Papa. The rift between Kim and NeNe, which began when Kim booted NeNe off of “Tardy for the Party,” is headed for uncharted waters. “If that moose walked in the building … all hell would break loose,” Kim said of her former friend.

“Is your wig squeezing your brain too tight, heifer?” NeNe shot back in a preview clip of next week’s season finale. Though an alleged choking altercation between the two sounds serious, the farm-animal insults promise to be unforgettable. The question is, will they provoke laughter or tears? –Suzanne Zuckerman