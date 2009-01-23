Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kim & NeNe Are Now ‘Buddies’ — Or Are They?

Have Kim Zolckiak and NeNe Leakes reconciled? It depends on whom you ask.

Zolciak and Leakes, two of the stars of Bravo’s juggernaut hit, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, stepped out Thursday (along with other celebrities like Gossip Girl‘s Michelle Trachtenberg and The City‘s Olivia Palermo) to attend the swanky grand opening party of Atlanta’s new Buckhead W Hotel. And while Zolciak seems to have put away her claws, Leakes had other plans.

Zolciak, fresh from the Sundance Film Festival, was excited about seeing Leakes with whom she shared vicious cat fights during the show’s first season. “I am actually waiting on NeNe right now. We are buddies,” a hopeful Zolciak said. “When the filming stopped, we had a glass of wine, talked and it was great. I miss her.”

Arriving at the party after Zolciak, Leakes immediately scoffed at Zolciak’s comments when asked about it by PEOPLE. “Kim says that we are friends now, oh really? Well, I never make the same mistake twice,” Leakes said. “We can squash the drama, but we will never be friends. She is not a good friend. We can be associates, but never friends.”

Atlanta, which relied on drama between the stars for its sky-high ratings during season 1, will return to Bravo for a second season. “There is a lot of pressure to be successful again and that’s why I cannot be Kim’s BFF,” Leakes explained. “I need my check and I am going to tell it like it is!”

Zolciak — who says she is currently in talks with music labels about her country album — reveals that her relationship with the mysterious Big Papa has ended. “I am single now. I just think this business took its toll on our relationship,” she said. “I grew and he could not grow with me.”

Meanwhile, Leakes is harnessing her newfound celebrity to star a mini empire that includes a book deal with Harper Collins and a line of handbags. She has also been in Los Angeles auditioning for films.