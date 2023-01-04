'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Says She Has the 'World's Longest Divorce' Nearly 2 Years After Filing

Kenya Moore is ready to officially move on from her marriage to Marc Daly.

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she hopes her divorce will be finalized "soon."

"The world's longest divorce," Moore, 51, told host Andy Cohen about the nearly two years that have passed since her split from Daly in May 2021.

"Well, Bethenny [Frankel] has that title but you're coming close," responded Cohen, 54, referring to The Real Housewives of New York City alum's acrimonious divorce from Jason Hoppy.

On the RHOA reunion in September, Moore confirmed she was "still not divorced."

Moore said the holdup to divorce didn't come down to alimony or child support: "He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill so until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to go on."

Despite still being married, Moore said her pending divorce wasn't holding her back from meeting someone new.

"I'm definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet," she shared.

Moore and Daly — who share daughter, Brooklyn, 4 — first wed in June 2017. Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time. Though they seemed to briefly rekindle their romance in February 2020, Daly confirmed in January 2021 that the couple had split once again.

That May, Moore filed for divorce, court documents stating that she has been living in a "bonafide state of separation" since September 2019, and that their marriage was "irretrievably broken." since September 2019.

Last May, Moore also expressed her frustration around the stalled split on WWHL, noting the delay wasn't on her end. "I feel like it's been going on for years, too," Moore said at the time. "I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side."

"Get me free!" she added. "Get me free!"

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo (check local listings), and The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed in full on Peacock.