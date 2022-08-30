Kandi Burruss Talks Rumored 'RHOA' Exit — and Her Thoughts on a Potential Phaedra Parks Return

Kandi Burruss is staying real, whether that means she's a Housewife or not.

Amid a wave of renewed fan interest into Phaedra Parks possibly returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta after a standout turn on Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, the Grammy winner exclusively tells PEOPLE she doesn't want to reunite with her former bestie in any capacity.

"No, no," Burruss, 46, says when asked during a discussion about her new single if she'd want to be a part of another season of RHOA featuring Parks. "I mean, I'm just being honest."

Though Burruss has long been adamant that she would exit RHOA if Parks, 48, were invited back, she continues, "I understand the fans want to support her, and I say, 'Sure, support her.' "

"She's on Bravo," Burruss adds, pointing to Ultimate Girls Trip, which is expected to air on the network this fall. "Support her!"

Parks was on RHOA from season 3 through 9, department when her once-close relationship with Burruss imploded. At the time, Parks admitted to spreading rumors that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly planned to drug costar Porsha Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually. (Burruss and Tucker have vehemently and consistently denied those claims).

Since then, Parks — who shares sons Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, with ex-husband Apollo Nida — has made appearances on a number of other television projects, including Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. She returned to the Housewives universe on Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club this summer, where she classified her exit from RHOA as "B.S." and insisted "there are two sides to every story."

Though Parks didn't appeared to tell hers, she claimed to Entertainment Tonight in July that she did and Peacock "chose not to air" her side, citing possible legal issues that might prevent her account from ever surfacing.

Asked if she would ever return to RHOA, Parks — who in June had told PEOPLE "you can never say never" — said to ET that it wasn't on her radar. "I've made it very clear, that's not what I want to do," she said. "No. I will be yachting. Let them continue to sail away on the Titanic, okay?"

She did tease that she had her sights on another Bravo series — The Real Housewives of Dubai — and insisted that there was no bad blood between her and the network. "Obviously I'm back in the Bravo family, so that speaks volumes, shall we say," she said. "If obviously there was this whole issue with me and they didn't want to be bothered with me, you wouldn't see me popping up at every event. Because I didn't invite myself, baby."

As for Burruss, despite fans speculation that she might be exiting RHOA after this season, the "No Scrubs" songwriter tells PEOPLE that she's not sweating whether there will be a RHOA peach in her hand in the future.

"I don't really think about it," says the reality star, who has played a key role in at least five RHOA spinoffs over her 12 seasons on the show. "It's going to be what it's going to be. I enjoy being a part of the Bravo family. Regardless of whatever, I'm still part of it."

The mother of four is currently filming her latest spinoff, which features members of '90s R&B trio SWV and her own girl group Xscape. The new show, inspired by the groups' Verzuz battle in May, follows Burruss's appearances in Xscape: Still Kickin' It, as well as her other series Kandi & the Gang, Kandi Factory, Kandi Koated Nights, Kandi's Wedding and Kandi's Ski Trip.

"For everybody who speculates if they're going to see me on Bravo, they're going to see me on Bravo," Burruss says. "One way or the other, I'll be here."

Fans can see Burruss next in the upcoming RHOA reunion. Asked if the reunion was going to be spicy, Burruss says, "Yeah can bet everything you got on it. It's definitely spicy."

I'll tell you a little tidbit," she continues. "I arrived and I was like, 'Who did this damn seating lineup?' Because usually they sit you across from the person you're feuding with. But there are a couple of people who were definitely not getting along during the season, and they sat them right next to each other! I was like, 'Who came up with this? I always thought the point was to separate us!' I came into the room and was like, 'Ummm I don't know if this is a good idea!' "

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.