Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Tagline Shades Ralph Pittman amid Divorce: 'Forget the Gaslight, I'm Taking the Spotlight'

Drew Sidora didn't hold back with her latest Real Housewives of Atlanta tagline.

Bravo dropped the opening credits for season 15 of the reality series on Thursday, and it appears Sidora used her tagline as an opportunity to take a dig at her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

"Forget the gaslight, I'm taking the spotlight," said the Step Up alum, 38, who announced the end of her eight-year marriage to Pittman, 37, back in March.

Pittman has been accused on the show of gaslighting Sidora ever since the couple made their debut on RHOA back in season 13. Their marital problems will be explored this season, allowing fans the opportunity to see what led to their back-to-back divorce filings.

It came as somewhat a surprise to some, especially Kandi Burruss, who told PEOPLE she was "shocked" because her RHOA costar "didn't say anything" about the divorce when the two saw one another for the opening cast photo shoot the day before news of the split went public.

"I'm praying for Drew, I'm praying for Ralph and the kids. I hope they can figure it out," she added. "Obviously I've been around them a lot for the last couple of months. ... So I was like, 'When did it fall apart?' I have no clue. I don't know."

Sidora and Pittman married in 2014 and share two kids together: son Machai, 8 next month, and daughter Aniya, 2. She's also mom to 12-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship.

The reality stars each filed for divorce, an hour apart, in Gwinnett County Superior Court on March 1.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman said in a statement shared with PEOPLE after news of their filing came out. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora — who filed first — said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

Meanwhile, Sidora wasn't the only one serving sass in her tagline.

Burruss kicked it off, shading costar Marlo Hampton after she claimed last season that no one knew Burruss outside of Atlanta. "My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide," said the "No Scrubs" songwriter.

Hampton's tagline gave a nod to her history pre-Housewives, which she's admitted has included a few mugshots. "My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold," boasted the second-season peach-holder.

Kenya Moore stayed more universal in her tagline. "I don't just do it for the culture. Honey, I am the culture," she said.

Shereé Whitfield, meanwhile, used hers as a chance to call out her fashion-line and its messy launch. "She by Shereé? More like she broke the internet," said the new "Glam-ma."

The credits end with Sanya Richards-Ross winking at her experience as an Olympic track and field athlete: "If you can't keep the pace, stay out of my race."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.