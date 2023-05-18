Drew Sidora's 'RHOA' Tagline Shades Ralph Pittman amid Divorce: 'Forget the Gaslight, I'm Taking the Spotlight'

Sidora and Pittman announced the end of her eight-year marriage back in March

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 03:58 PM
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Drew Sidora. Photo: AB+DM/Bravo

Drew Sidora didn't hold back with her latest Real Housewives of Atlanta tagline.

Bravo dropped the opening credits for season 15 of the reality series on Thursday, and it appears Sidora used her tagline as an opportunity to take a dig at her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

"Forget the gaslight, I'm taking the spotlight," said the Step Up alum, 38, who announced the end of her eight-year marriage to Pittman, 37, back in March.

Pittman has been accused on the show of gaslighting Sidora ever since the couple made their debut on RHOA back in season 13. Their marital problems will be explored this season, allowing fans the opportunity to see what led to their back-to-back divorce filings.

It came as somewhat a surprise to some, especially Kandi Burruss, who told PEOPLE she was "shocked" because her RHOA costar "didn't say anything" about the divorce when the two saw one another for the opening cast photo shoot the day before news of the split went public.

"I'm praying for Drew, I'm praying for Ralph and the kids. I hope they can figure it out," she added. "Obviously I've been around them a lot for the last couple of months. ... So I was like, 'When did it fall apart?' I have no clue. I don't know."

RHOA Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Split
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman. Mindy Small/Getty

Sidora and Pittman married in 2014 and share two kids together: son Machai, 8 next month, and daughter Aniya, 2. She's also mom to 12-year-old son Josiah from a previous relationship.

The reality stars each filed for divorce, an hour apart, in Gwinnett County Superior Court on March 1.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman said in a statement shared with PEOPLE after news of their filing came out. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In a separate statement to PEOPLE, Sidora — who filed first — said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she added. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15. AB+DM/Bravo

Meanwhile, Sidora wasn't the only one serving sass in her tagline.

Burruss kicked it off, shading costar Marlo Hampton after she claimed last season that no one knew Burruss outside of Atlanta. "My roots are in Atlanta, but my branches are worldwide," said the "No Scrubs" songwriter.

Hampton's tagline gave a nod to her history pre-Housewives, which she's admitted has included a few mugshots. "My past may be checkered, but my future is solid gold," boasted the second-season peach-holder.

Kenya Moore stayed more universal in her tagline. "I don't just do it for the culture. Honey, I am the culture," she said.

Shereé Whitfield, meanwhile, used hers as a chance to call out her fashion-line and its messy launch. "She by Shereé? More like she broke the internet," said the new "Glam-ma."

The credits end with Sanya Richards-Ross winking at her experience as an Olympic track and field athlete: "If you can't keep the pace, stay out of my race."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS); https://www.instagram.com/p/B56N7fjjVvF/ Had the pleasure of spending the weekend in Medellin and spending time with some of the locals there as well. Being there, seeing and learning about their history puts a lot in perspective. Even after having such a violent and rough history, they are some of the giving and amazing people i have interacted with. I would definitely recommend going if you haven't before. I think it's so important to learn about the culture and history of any foreign place you visit. It will give you a better understanding of the world and open your mind up to being a better person. . . . . . . . . #igers #instapic #colombia #instagood #photooftheday #picoftheday #travel #jetset #instatravel #travelgram #traveling #vacation #airplane #international #instraveling #tourism #tourist #trip #instapassport #medellin #comuna13 #graffiti #history #culture
Ariana Madix Recalls Meeting New Love Daniel Wai — at a Wedding — 10 Days After Tom Sandoval Broke Her Heart
Jeymi Noguera, Kris Foster
'90 Day' 's Jeymi Shares Emotional Video of Move After Kris Divorce: 'Felt Like a Failure'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Feels the Blame Really Lies in Ex Tom Sandoval's Affair with Raquel Leviss
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files Petition to Drug Test Ex Kroy Biermann amid Messy Divorce
Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Tom Schwartz 'Actively Participated in My Downfall' by Hiding Tom Sandoval's Affair
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's Relationship Status Hasn't Changed: 'They Were Never a Couple' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Calls Tom Sandoval 'Laughable' and Says Forgiving Him and Raquel Leviss Is 'Not Happening'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' : Sandoval Insists There's 'Something Here' with Raquel as Ariana Tells Him 'You're Worth Nothing'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Ready to Move On' as She and Ex Kroy Are 'Avoiding Each Other' in Shared Home: Source
VPR's Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana
'VPR' 's Tom Sandoval Has a Hyperventilating Meltdown over His 'Angry' Last Conversation with Ariana (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Teresa Giudice's Husband Says He Didn't Hire a PI After Explosive 'RHONJ' Finale Reveals
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards For Niece’s Bridal Shower: ‘So Happy For You’
Kyle Richards Reunites with Sisters Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Niece's Bridal Shower
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Says Zio Joe Can 'Do Better' After Rumor About Melissa Gorga's Infidelity Emerges
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Preview for 'RHONJ' Wedding Special