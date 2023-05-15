Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce

Not all was bad between Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman before their divorce.

During Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the pair lovingly greeted each other as Drew, 38, returned from a trip to Chicago to see her father with Alzheimer's in a nursing home.

Drew had a candid, emotional conversation with Ralph, 37, about how her father was holding up and how she was continuing to pursue their shared dream of music. To that, Ralph noted how "hard" she had worked to "get to a place of releasing music." And despite her nerves about how past struggles in the music industry, Ralph encouraged her to keep going.

"First and foremost, you are extremely talented, babe," he said. "Like, I wanna be able to nurture your gift."

Addressing where the two stood at that juncture, Drew affirmed they "really are in a good place."

"We're doing music. So, we've not had to focus so much on our issues," she said in a confessional interview. "And I feel like for that, we're in, you know, the best place we've been in, I think, in the whole eight years [of our marriage]."

Later in the episode, Drew and Ralph headed to a recording studio and shared a snippet of her song "Already Know" with a producer and engineer named Jay.

Drew explained her song had been inspired by "marriage, ups and downs of love."

She continued, "Like, we have had an argument or something. Love's hard."

Drew told Jay that being in "the studio is our happy place" as a couple. "This is where we need to do all our dates. Like, it's a connection. That's where it started. And then we had kids, and then life [happened]."

"Music brought a joy in our life," she shared in a joint confessional with Ralph. "I think we're getting balance in our marriage. Communication is better. Taking one step in the right direction."

After explaining how music "was a huge part of our first date," Drew called being back together again in the studio a "full-circle moment."

"We're on a journey of, like, putting this music out together. We've recorded it together," she added. "Hopefully, we're gonna take it all the way to the top together."

Drew and Ralph's marital woes have been chronicled through her time on RHOA, leading up to each of them filing for divorce on the same after nearly nine years of marriage. Amid news of their separation, Ralph said in a statement to PEOPLE: "Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other."

"Drew and I have decided to file for divorce," he continued. "We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

In Drew's own statement to PEOPLE, the actress said: "After eight years of wholeheartedly fighting for my marriage, I have made the agonizing decision to release my husband with love."

"Although Ralph and I have decided to move forward separately, the hope is to remain friends so that we can co-parent responsibly," she shared. "In spite of our very public life, I am asking for privacy during this difficult time as my children and I learn how to navigate through our new beginnings."

Drew claimed in an amended divorce filing that Ralph is a "serial cheater and adulterer" who abused her mentally and financially. She also alleged that Ralph, at one point, got "physically aggressive" with her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.