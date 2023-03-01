'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files for Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman are officially ending their marriage, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

"Love is a beautiful thing," Pittman, 37, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Pittman's petition for divorce was received on Monday. He is seeking to end his partnership with The Game actress after nearly nine years and several seasons under the scrutiny of their costars.

Pittman listed the couple's separation date as last Thursday, and the papers noted, "There is no chance or hope of reconciliation" between the spouses.

Sidora, 37, wed Pittman in August 2014. They later welcomed son Machai in June 2015 and daughter Aniya in February 2018. The That's So Raven alum also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Many of the couple's marital woes leading up to their divorce were chronicled on RHOA.

Last year, Sidora discovered a suspicious text message between her husband and his female assistant (who was later fired). "Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me," she said on the show. "I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home."

Sidora also said she wanted Pittman to "respect the relationship."

Santiago Felipe/Gett

RHOA castmates also took, with Kenya Moore calling Pittman "so disrespectful" as he faced accusations of gaslighting his wife.

"You're basically saying that she's lying and how it happened was not how it happened," Moore, 52, told Pittman in a 2022 episode. "That would piss me the f--- off if somebody said that to me to my face, especially if I'm hurting. Do you not understand that? You're tearing her down."

Bravo

Despite their challenges, Sidora told BET last June that the pair planned to continue fighting for their marriage.

"I thought it was like Cinderella like a happily ever after and so we thought that's what it was going to be," she said. "My parents who have been married for like 60 years made it look so easy. I'm in a situation where we have children, we're moving to a new city — life is happening and people are growing as well as changing."

She continued, "It's hard because sometimes you're like, do I need to stay in this marriage or am I better off by myself? Then I think to myself when two people commit and you keep committing to each other, what can we do to fix this? You're switching counselors to find the right one — but we're committed and I think that's what keeps people together."

Sidora also noted that it's "not that it's perfect because I'm not perfect and God knows he's not perfect," but they "keep doing the work" nonetheless.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed in full on Peacock.