'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey Shares Mother Is Recovering from Breast Cancer Surgery: 'Now We Pray and Wait'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey said her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, was "in good spirits mentally and emotionally" as she headed into surgery on Monday

By
Published on August 22, 2022 02:23 PM
Cynthia Bailey Instagram
Photo: Cynthia Bailey Instagram

Cynthia Bailey is showing thanks and love to all of those who have kept her and her family in their thoughts after she revealed earlier this month that her mother has breast cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, shared photos via Instagram as she sat in the hospital with her mother, Barbara Ford Morris, who headed into surgery on Monday.

"Thank you for all the love, phone calls, texts and prayers everyone. My mother @barbarafmorris is a little anxious & nervous but otherwise in good spirits mentally and emotionally," Bailey wrote.

"Her blood pressure was too high to operate when they prepped her but thankfully they were able to get it down before the surgery. Now we pray and wait. CONTINUE to pray with me & my family for a successful surgery & a speedy recovery.❤️" she added.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Cynthia Bailey/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Cynthia Bailey/Instagram

On Aug. 12, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star first shared with her Instagram followers that her mother had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and said that the family was grateful they caught the diagnosis early "by the grace of God."

"Just recently my beautiful mother @barbarafmorris was diagnosed with breast cancer. She didn't feel anything but it showed up on her most recent mammogram.We took her to her first doctors appointment yesterday to confirm what stage and her treatment options.By the grace of God, we caught it early & it is only stage one.," she shared at the time, posting family photos of her mother and sister, Malorie.

Bailey went on to share that she shared the personal news to remind women to stay on top of getting mammograms annually.

"With surgery to remove the cancer & radiation she is going to be fine. Initially I only shared this information with close friends & family but after getting the great news yesterday that my mom is going to be ok, I felt inclined to share it with all of you. Thank you for all the love & prayers & well wishes. Ladies please make sure you get your mammograms yearly. Early detection is key!I am scheduling my next one today!❤️" Bailey added, as she also thanked Emory Decatur Hospital for their hard work.

"Thank you to all of the wonderful doctors & staff #emorydecaturhospital for being so patient, helpful & kind to my mom and the family," Bailey concluded.

Roughly 9% of all new breast cancer cases across the country are in women under 45 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

