The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Taglines Revealed: 'I Sting Like a B—'

The stars of The Real Housewives of New York City will be up to their usual antics when season 12 kicks off next month.

On Monday, Bravo released the taglines for the longtime franchise’s upcoming season, and Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and newcomer Leah McSweeney all seem to be staying true to their feisty selves in the Big Apple.

“I’m not always right, but I’m never wrong,” Medley, 55, confidently states.

Morgan, 56, follows up with her own creative tagline: “I’m no one’s accessory — I’m the whole lifestyle brand.”

Singer, 63, also talks herself up with a quote about living — and loving! — the single life: “I don’t need to find love, I love myself.”

McSweeney, the 37-year-old latest addition to the Bravo series, is apparently not pulling any punches with the other ladies.

“I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch,” she promises.

There’s also Mortimer, who sweetly says, “Life isn’t a fairytale, but I’m hoping mine’s the exception” — which, as fans know, materializes for the 44-year-old this season with her engagement to on-off boyfriend Scott Kluth.

And finally there’s de Lesseps, 54, who, as always, is ready for her moment in the spotlight.

“Raise the curtains, lower the lights, I’m taking center stage in my life,” the cabaret singer says.

Image zoom RHONY Season 12 cast Sophy Holland/Bravo

The trailer for season 12 of RHONY, which dropped last month, teased that de Lesseps’ sobriety journey takes a turn as she begins drinking again after completing parole.

Also in the trailer, Mortimer announces that she’s moving to Chicago to be with Kluth — though their reconciliation seems to put her on the outs with the group.

McSweeney, the founder and CEO of streetwear-inspired fashion line Married to the Mob, was announced as N.Y.C.’s newest Housewife at BravoCon in November.

“They’re all unique individuals, but they’re all very badass,” she said of her costars.

McSweeney is also a mother to 12-year-old daughter Kier, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Rob McSweeney.

Image zoom Leah McSweeney

Season 12 of RHONY will be the first in five seasons not to feature Bethenny Frankel, who announced her departure from the franchise for a second time in August.

The mother of one is now is working on a few new entertainment projects, she told Variety in September, including two new “female-centric” programs with producer Mark Burnett and MGM television — one, a “soft-scripted” comedy series which she will produce and another, a competition series with a business twist in which she will star.

The new season premieres April 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.