RHONJ: Teresa Giudice Throws a Drink as Her Involvement in Hair-Pulling Incident Is Questioned

Teresa Giudice isn’t flipping a table — but she’s still bringing the drama to The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s season 10 finale.

In E! News’ exclusive clip from Wednesday’s finale, Giudice, 47, freaks out during the group trip to the Jersey Shore after her castmates hear that she encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs‘ ponytail.

In the clip, Melissa Gorga tells everyone that Staub claimed that Giudice and Steven Dann, owner of the boutique where the fight occurred, egged on Staub to get physical.

As fans saw at the end of last week’s episode, unseen production footage backed up Staub’s claim.

“Danielle told me Steven Dann told her to pull Margaret’s hair,” Gorga, 40, says in the clip, to which Josephs, 52, responds, “I don’t believe that for two f— seconds.”

“Why would Steven f— Dann tell her to pull my hair?” Josephs asks.

Image zoom Teresa, Dnaielle, Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Bruce Glikas/Getty; Ben Gabbe/Getty

Gorga relays the rest of her conversation with Staub.

“She said she was on the fence and said, ‘I don’t know, should I, should I?’ ” Gorga says, before pointing to Giudice, her sister-in-law, and saying, “And then you said, ‘Do it.’ “

As all of the women are visibly shocked, Josephs reiterates, “I don’t believe it,” telling Giudice, “You would never do that.”

“This is Danielle 101. She’s making stories up as they went along,” Dolores Catania adds.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Told Danielle Staub to Pull Margaret Josephs’ Ponytail, New RHONJ Footage Shows

When Gorga questions Giudice about the truth, the mother of four does not deny the accusation made against her.

“I don’t even … I remember her saying something to me. I don’t know …” Giudice says. “I was drinking, and everything happened so fast.”

This upsets Josephs. “I’m a little freaked out, not gonna lie,” she admits.

Image zoom Margaret Josephs Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Catania, 49, says in a confessional, “Holy s—. This is so crazy to me. I know Teresa has had her issues with Margaret, but it never crossed my mind that she would be a part of this hair pulling.”

Josephs lashes out at Giudice.

“Why would you tell her to pull my hair? How sick is that? You f— love this girl so much that you let her hurt me? For what, for what? You’re a real f— a—hole. I’m like f— freaked out. This is your friend, this is who you want to associate with. She just threw you under the bus in front of the whole f— world to save her own f— a—.”

Catania also chimes in.

“You have been going to bat for her since day one, and look what the f— she just did to you,” she tells Giudice.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

RELATED: RHONJ‘s Margaret Josephs Slams Danielle Staub Over ‘Horrific’ Fight — But Staub Has No Regrets

As Josephs steps away from the group, Giudice tells those gathered, “I feel bad. I hope they don’t use this,” referring to the cameras filming the Bravo stars.

“They are going to use it,” Gorga tells her sister-in-law.

Surrounded by cameras, Giudice gives one of them the finger. “And now Teresa, someone is hurt that did nothing wrong to you,” Catania tells her.

Giudice then explodes, throwing her drink, which slightly hits Catania, before walking away and smashing more cups on a table nearby.

As cameras chase Giudice up the stairs, Gorga can be heard saying, “She’s pissed at the producers.”

As RHONJ fans know, the incident ended the friendship between Giudice and Staub, the latter of whom announced last month that she is leaving the Bravo series for good.

“We’re no longer friends now,” Giudice told PEOPLE during a visit to PEOPLE Now earlier this month. “You have to watch the rest of the season to see how it plays out. … She never did anything to me, but then watch the show, you’ll see what she does to me, and now we’re not friends anymore!”

“I wish her well,” Giudice added. “We did have fun together, she’s funny, and she’s a good time to go out with. And I’m all about that. That’s what it was about. You never know what happens in the future but you’ll understand when you watch.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.