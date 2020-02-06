RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania Confirm Kids Gia and Frankie Aren't Dating ... Yet

Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania believe that “timing is everything” for their children to begin dating.

Ever since Teresa’s daughter Gia, 19, went to the prom with Dolores’ son Frankie, 21, last year, RHONJ fans have been clamoring for the two college students to make things official.

And with footage from the school dance playing on next week’s episode, Teresa, 47, and Dolores, 49, stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Wednesday to dish about their kids’ relationship.

“They were together on Saturday, she went to his school,” Dolores revealed. (Gia is currently a freshman at Rutgers University in New Jersey, while Frankie is a junior at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut).

“I got a text from Teresa, ‘Is Frankie at school?’ ” Dolores explained. “I go on friend finder, I see where he is, because I check where he is all of the time.”

“Because Gia was going there,” Teresa added. “I’m like ‘Are you seeing Frankie?’ “

After confirming that Gia and Frankie saw each other at the university, both moms said they would be happy if their kids connected romantically — eventually.

“Yes, later. After they gave it all out of their systems. Timing is everything,” Dolores said.

“They have to finish school,” Teresa added.

While Dolores said that she and Teresa “don’t push it” and “mind our business,” the mother of two admitted, “We have hopes behind the scenes.”

And so does Teresa. “We would love for it to happen,” she shared.

In addition to Frankie, Dolores has a 24-year-old daughter, Gabriella, with her ex-husband Frank Catania. Teresa has three other daughters with ex Joe Giudice: Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11.

In December 2019, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the reality stars are separating after 20 years of marriage. Joe was released from prison in March 2019 and transferred to the custody of ICE at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. He moved to Italy in October, where he awaits the final ruling in his deportation appeal.

After Joe arrived in Italy, Teresa and the girls went to visit him for an emotional reunion.

Months later, the four siblings traveled to Italy again to be with their father for Christmas. Teresa did not attend the trip.