Sisters-in-Law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Come to Blows in Heated RHONJ Season 9 Trailer

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have had an up-and-down relationship over the years, and from the looks of it, the two sisters-in-law are hitting another rough patch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are at each other’s throats in the season 9 trailer, which dropped on Thursday and teased a sea of family drama to come when the hit Bravo series returns Nov. 7.

“I really don’t know if you’re ever going to love me like your real sister,” Melissa tells Teresa in the clip, showing the old wounds between the two still haven’t healed.

Their troubles cause a chasm among the group, which includes returning Housewives Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs; new Housewives Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin; as well as Friend of the Housewives Danielle Staub.

As they all come together in a tense group dinner, there’s clearly a big divide with a lot of anger boiling over on either side: Melissa, Josephs and Goldschneider on one, and Teresa, Catania, Aydin, and Staub on the other.

“Teresa, this one’s got you going in circles,” says Melissa, pointing to someone in Teresa’s group. “You don’t even understand anymore.”

The mother of four doesn’t agree. “You’re the one drinking the f—ing Kool-Aid with her,” she says — before appearing to threaten Gorga to step her way. “You want something, bitch?”

Soon all a near-physical battle breaks out, with glasses breaking, drinks flying, and the women getting into one another’s faces. “You’ve got the wrong f—ing girl,” Melissa says. “We are Italians from Jersey. We love hard, we fight hard, and we go hard.”

So what’s causing it all these problems? It’s appears Joe Gorga, Teresa’s brother/Melissa’s husband, has something to do with it. At one point, Teresa tells Melissa that she should control her husband, something Teresa says she did with her husband, Joe Giudice.

“No one tells me how to speak to my husband,” Melisa says. “Not my sister-in-law, no one,”

Soon Goldschneider gets involved, asking Teresa, “Did you feel like your husband went to jail because you controlled what he did?”

Referencing Teresa’s husband — who is currently serving a 41-month jail sentence for fraud, after Teresa spent 11 months in prison for the same charges — was not a good idea. After all, Teresa’s on her last year as an independent woman before he returns, and she enters a bodybuilding competition this season against her husband’s wishes.

“You don’t go in between family! You don’t cross the line. You don’t do that,” Teresa says in the trailer. “You shouldn’t even be asking that in an Italian family.”

Goldschneider isn’t one to back down. The mother of four, to two sets of twins under the age of 10, is a former real estate attorney turned journalist who holds her ground against Teresa.

Aydin is also a spicy addition to the RHONJ family. Coming from a traditional Turkish background, the mother of five — to children ranging from 5 to 13 years old — faces backlash when she helps arrange her brother Michael’s marriage to a family friend in Turkey.

She’s ready to fight, too, especially with Josephs. In the trailer, she calls out Josephs for the scandalous affair that ended the designer’s first marriage. “I can’t related to people who have affairs with married people,” she quips.

“That’s why your husband sleeps in his girlfriend’s bed?” Josephs asks Aydin later — causing the new Housewife to flip, “You shut the f— up with that!”

Of course, it’s not all drama in the Garden State. The ladies show their fun sides as they head on two getaways: one in Cabo San Lucas and the other in Turkey.

They will also be heading to Staub’s wedding in Bimini, with now-estranged husband Marty Caffrey.

That wedding seems to breed drama on its own, with Josephs realizing she’s signed up for more than she expected as one of Staub’s bridesmaids.

Elsewhere in the season, Catania struggles with empty nest syndrome, which is partly due to her distracted workaholic boyfriend David. Meanwhile, Melissa discovers some scandalous secrets about her father sparking her to search for answers.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.