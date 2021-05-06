Joe Gorga, Frank Catania, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider and Bill Aydin all appeared on a special episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen on Wednesday

Real Housewives of New Jersey Husbands Reveal Their Would-be Taglines: 'I Always Wear the Pants'

The Real Househusbands are getting their moment!

On a special episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen Wednesday, the men of The Real Housewives of New Jersey played drinking games and took turns defending their respective wives. At one point in the episode, they each debuted what their tagline would be for the intro if they were the stars of the show.

"I don't know how the other men rank, but remember — there's a reason they call me Big Frank," says Frank Catania (Dolores Catania's ex-husband) in his portion.

"I always wear the pants, even if my wife picked out the shirt," Joe Benigno (Margaret Josephs' husband) says, as Bill Aydin (Jennifer Aydin's hubby) then says, "I'm the only Bill my wife is responsible for."

Next, Evan Goldschneider (Jackie Goldschneider's husband) says, "The only stuff that I'm doing at the gym is turning heads."

"If you envy my wife," says Joe Gorga (husband of Melissa Gorga) lastly, flexing for the camera, "then get a load of my life."

In one of the most recent episodes of RHONJ, Joe, 41, spoke about his sister Teresa Giudice's new romance, which she was trying to keep quiet at the time. (She has since gone public with the news that she's dating Luis "Louie" Ruelas).

Joe attended a golf outing with some of the fellow husbands and though he initially played coy, he eventually let the news slip. "I would love to tell you guys, but she's my sister," he said at first, as the other men pressed him.

Then Joe eventually let up: "I love him," he revealed of Teresa's new beau. "She fell in love instantly," he added. "Like a little girl in a candy shop."