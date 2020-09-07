Dolores Catania shared the beach photo of herself and her ex of 20 years to celebrate Labor Day

Dolores Catania celebrated Labor Day with an epic throwback photo of herself and ex-husband Frank Catania.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, posted an Instagram photo on Monday of the exes lounging together in bathing suits on the beach in New Jersey nearly three decades ago.

"Happy Labor Day🇺🇸 Hope everyone has a safe and fun day ✨ ," she wrote. "To celebrate the last big beach day, here’s a throwback of me and Big Frank in 1992 down the shore🏖 #RHONJ."

Though they have been divorced for 20 years, Dolores and Frank have remained close while co-parenting their two children: daughter Gabrielle, 24, and son Frankie, 21.

In fact, the exes even live together — along with Dolores' boyfriend David Principe.

"Everybody thinks it's more than it is intimately," Dolores said. "There's more of a bromance going on in my house than a romance."

The Bravo star added, "Frank is a gentleman, he's always been very good. He's actually building David's house."

Image zoom Dolores Catania and family Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

During an episode of RHONJ in January 2018, Dolores opened up to the viewers about her decision to let Frank move in with her and Principe.

"Not everyone gets our relationship, but it’s very simple,” Dolores shared. “Frank and [his girlfriend] are still on a break. My ex-husband lives back home. He needs me right now. And having Frank back in the home is very nice. He fixes everything. Helps me with the dogs. He’s good company. It’s kind of nice.”

Dolores went on to say that while she and Frank did not work out, she's determined to not make the same mistakes with Principe.