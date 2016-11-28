RHONJ Stars Confess the Highs and Lows of Motherhood: 'Thank God for Our Surgeons!'

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania sat down for a session of Celeb Moms Get Real to muse on motherhood, including the roughest parts of pregnancy, their strict parenting styles and their greatest fears for their children.

“During pregnancy your nose spreads from ear to ear,” shares Flicker. “I gained 85 lbs. in pregnancy, my doctor said ‘Siggy, you’re not going to be able to fit your ass through the door when you come in for your check ups!'”

“Me too!” Catania chimes in. “I remember I overhead someone say, ‘Oh she’ll never bounce back.’ ”

Flicker says, “We bounced back pretty good — thank God for our surgeons!”

Flicker, a mom of four, shares that she lost it during her pregnancy with her now-14-year-old daughter when she drank castor oil: “I couldn’t wait to have her out of my body because I was so uncomfortable in my own skin.”

Despite their seemingly breezy attitudes, both Flicker and Catania believe in old-fashioned discipline for their kids.

“My son is 17 right now, and my biggest struggle is he thinks because he just got his license, it says you’re a man on it,” says mom-of-two Catania. “You’re not a man. You’re coming home at 12 o’clock! You come home past 12 o’clock, watch what happens….”

Flicker, also a parent to a 17-year-old recently licensed son, shares she is “100 percent the strictest and most overbearing parent.”

Joking aside, the duo become brutally honest when sharing their fears for their children.

“My biggest fear for my children is for them to grow up and have everything they need but they need to be able to cope with the things in life that don’t always work out,” shares Catania.

Similarly Flicker shares she both worries about and welcomes rejection for her children.

“In order for them to grow and learn about life, they’re going to have to fall flat on their face a few times in life,” she acknowledges. “But whenever I think about my kids falling flat on their face, I just want to put some pillows on the floor for them.”