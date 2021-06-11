10 of the Most Dramatic Divorces in Real Housewives History

After 20 years of marriage, parents of four Teresa and Joe separated in December 2019 and announced their divorce was finalized in September of the following year. The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple was indicted on federal fraud charges in July 2013, later pleading guilty to mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

Teresa served 11 months in federal prison, and Joe spent three years behind bars for the same crimes. Before his sentence was up, however, a court ordered his deportation, as he was born in Italy and never obtained American citizenship despite living in the U.S. since childhood.

Appealing the decision, Joe moved into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement until October 2019, and moved to Italy in an effort to make money for his family. To date, two deportation appeals against the ruling have been denied, and the father of four remains overseas as the third appeal pends.