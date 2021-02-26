A source tells PEOPLE the series will likely feature several women from various cities living together under one roof for a period of time

Real Housewives Mashup Series in the Works at NBC's Peacock

A new Housewives series is in the works!

PEOPLE has learned that a Real Housewives mashup show is in development at Peacock, NCBUniversal's streaming platform. The network previously teased the untitled project as one of its upcoming originals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE the series will likely feature several women from various cities living together under one roof for a period of time. No official casting announcements had been made.

The Jasmine Brand was first to report the news about the spinoff.

News of the upcoming Housewives Peacock special comes a week after the streaming service announced that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami has officially been greenlit and is currently in development.

Andy Cohen is set to executive produce alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

The show, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 and is just one of two installments to ever be canceled. (The Real Housewives of D.C. ended after one season in 2010.)

The Real Housewives franchise launched in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.