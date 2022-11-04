Luann de Lesseps Calls Bethenny Frankel's 'Pathetic' New Podcast a 'Desperate Search for a Storyline'

"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" Luann de Lesseps said of Bethenny Frankel's decision to launch a Housewives rewatch podcast

By
Published on November 4, 2022 03:59 PM
Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps won't be subscribing to Bethenny Frankel's podcast any time soon.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, called her former costar's upcoming ReWives rewatch podcast about the Bravo franchise "a pretty desperate scenario" after Frankel, 52, announced the new venture on Friday.

"Well, I think that she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," she said Friday on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. "It sounds like a desperate search for a storyline for herself, and she's thrown Housewives under the bus a million times.

"I remember at one point, she wouldn't even say the word 'Housewives,'" said de Lesseps. "So a disgruntled Housewife doing a Housewives podcast, I don't think anybody wants to listen to."

bethenny-luann.jpg
Cindy Ord/Getty.

De Lesseps noted that the Skinnygirl mogul has distanced herself from the franchise following her exit from RHONY after season 11 in 2019 and frequently "s---s on the show" since her departure.

"That means she's going to s--- on us on her little podcast about the Housewives. It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives," De Lesseps added. "She's tried everything other than Housewives and it doesn't seem to work, and now she's going back to Housewives."

BETHENNY & LUANN MAKE AMENDS
Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Frankel previously teased the podcast to PEOPLE, claiming that she doesn't want to rehash the drama: "We don't delve into that territory. I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene.

"So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper," Frankel continued. "So it's really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it."

RELATED VIDEO: Bravo Rebooting Real Housewives of New York City — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More Out

Although Frankel said she was asked to return to the franchise with the upcoming RHONY: Legacy, de Lesseps doesn't see it happening. "No, I don't think there's a world where we need Bethenny or actually want to see her on the show," she said on Everything Iconic.

Frankel, who has stayed busy with her alcoholic beverage ventures and nonprofit work, said last year that she "was literally [on RHONY] because of the money" and she ultimately left because it was "just not what I wanted to be doing anymore."

"I left because it became not who I really was anymore, and you can't do something out of fear," Frankel said on Paris Hilton's This Is Paris podcast in April 2021, adding: "I didn't want to be having those conversations; I didn't want to be arguing about things that really don't matter to me."

