'RHONY' Alums Reunite and Return to St. Barts for 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy'

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City, rejoice! Icons from the show's past are reuniting for season 5 of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip!

News of the getaway was announced to advertisers at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on Monday, with the show's cast appearing together on stage Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will all be part of the outing, which begins filming next month. No premiere date was named, though it might not be until 2024 as season 4 of RHUGT, which filmed in January, has yet to premiere.

The women will be returning to St. Barts, where some previously traveled back in RHONY's fifth season. That trip was without a doubt one of the most memorable in the history of the franchise. It is, after all, where Luann famously partying with Johnny Depp-lookalike Tomas Ribiero, sparking rumors of a hookup.

The "pirate" last reunited with de Lesseps virtually, during a remote appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in August 2020 — but there's no word whether he'll be back again this time around.

"I don't know, I think we'd all love to see the pirate again, don't you?" de Lesseps told PEOPLE in January, teasing her desire to go on an Ultimate Girls Trip with her former Big Apple costars. "How genius would that be? An Ultimate Girls Trip with all RHONY alums? A quick little eight-day trip might actually open the door to some women who couldn't commit to filming a full four-month show. And wouldn't it be fun to go back to some places that we loved before, like Scary Island or St. Barts?"

The new season of RHUGT will officially be dubbed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, a nod to the failed spinoff executive producer Andy Cohen first mentioned Bravo would be launching in March 2022 while also "rebooting and recasting" The Real Housewives of New York City for its upcoming 14th season.

Talks for that series fell apart during contract negotiations back in January, as PEOPLE previously reported. Jill Zarin — who was a part of the original RHONY: Legacy series — has since said the discussions crumbled while she was asking for equal pay for all participants, though it's unclear if that was what really led to the show's overall delay.

Still, Zarin won't be part of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. She is going to be on the new Amazon Freevee series The GOAT, which will see stars from The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Big Brother and The Challenge facing off in a competition to determine who is the greatest reality show contestant of all time

As for those other New York City Housewives, season 14 — and its rebooted cast — will premiere July 16 on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

New Housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will star. The ladies were at NBCUniversal's upfronts Monday as well, where they introduced a preview of the show and teased their desire to showcase "our slice of NYC."

"There is room for all us strong, amazing women on Bravo and Peacock," Taekman said afterwards.

The first season of RHUGT debuted on Peacock in November 2021. It starred Singer, de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Kyle Richards as they traveled to Turks and Caicos.

Season 2, titled Ex-Wives Club, premiered in June 2022. Medley starred alongside Zarin, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong. A third season set in Thailand featured Leah McSweeney, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Porsha Williams, Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.

Glanville, Gunvalson, Marcille and Parks all came back for season 4, another Ex-Wives Club installment, this time set in Marrakech, Morocco — where de Lesseps, Morgan and company went back in RHONY season 4.

Meanwhile, de Lesseps and Morgan will next be on Bravo this summer. The two have a half-hour spinoff series titled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake that will follow the duo as they head to the small town of Benton, Illinois, to spice things up.

Seasons 1–3 of RHUGT are currently streaming on Peacock.