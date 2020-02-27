Look at the OG Real Housewives' Kids All Grown Up!
Die-hard fans of the Bravo franchise will look at these photos and feel very old
Before baby Audriana was born, sisters Gia, Gabriella and Milania ruled the Giudice home and their parents Teresa and Joe's hearts.
Gia, now a student at Rutgers, celebrated her 21st birthday in Miami with a bash thrown by mom Teresa (dad Joe, Teresa's ex-husband, was deported and splits his time between Italy and the Bahamas). Teresa toasted her "brilliant and beautiful" eldest daughter on the milestone occasion, but earlier in the month she shared a photo of all of her teenage daughters (from left, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana) with the caption "How did I get so lucky?"
Sonja Morgan's daughter Quincy has never made an appearance on RHONY and remains pretty private, but she recently made her Instagram public and shared this adorable throwback with her mama.
Spotted next was this gorgeous portrait of the Morgan women and their darling poodle. The 20 year old, whose father is John Adams Morgan, is all grown up and looking just like her mom.
Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo shared a sweet memory of when her daughter Lexi was little and obsessed with makeup.
Dina's baby girl is now 25 years old and celebrating her golden birthday on Jan. 25, 2021.
"Making the world better since 1996 🎈," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Happy 25th Birthday to my @bohochicken 💕 May this be the start of a beautiful new and exciting chapter of your life ✨ Mama will be right here cheering you on ☺️ 🌟 Love you the MOST ♥️"
Check out Ramona Singer's rock-solid abs as she poses with little Avery in their matching Burberry swimsuits.
The RHONY star still looks fabulous with her daughter — who is now in her 20s(!) but still loves matching with her mama — by her side.
Denise Richards has her hands full with daughters Eloise, Lola and Sam in this throwback from 2013.
Now her oldest two, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, are almost as tall as her and her youngest will be entering her tweens in just a few short years.
Baby-faced Kyle Richards poses sweetly alongside husband Mauricio Umansky and her firstborn, Farrah Aldjufrie, whom she shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.
Now Farrah is a top agent at stepdad Mauricio's real estate business, The Agency, and is an amazing big sis to stepsisters Alexia, Sophia and Portia.
Fans of RHOBH have gotten to see Kyle's girls grow up since the very first season.
(Here's Farrah will her younger sisters Alexia and Sophia on their family vacation in 2002.)
Especially Kyle's youngest Portia (seen here smiling after celebrating her second birthday during RHOBH season 1) who is now 12!!
Bethenny Frankel rarely shows daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy, on social media, so it's a big deal when we get to see her little girl.
But ever since she left RHONY, the star has been posting more of Bryn — even sharing a glimpse of her 10-year-old daughter on her way to the first day of school!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's oldest girls, Brielle and Ariana, were always close, even as teeny tots.
Now we can't tell the adorable threesome apart!
There's no question that Noelle Robinson got her model looks from her mama, Cynthia Bailey.
Although, now as a young woman, Noelle is a spitting image of her father, actor Leon Robinson, she clearly learned all of her top model poses from her Cynthia.
Lisa Rinna's daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin cuddle up while serving big toothless smiles in this cute throwback.
Now they've ditched those smiles for smizes as they sit front row and walk the runways during Fashion Week.
Alex McCord's little boys, Francois and Johan, look too cool in sunglasses during a family beach day.
Now the former New Yorkers live in Australia, and Francois is taller than his mama!
Kandi Burruss and her eldest Riley were a tight mother-daughter team long before step-sibling Kaela and half-siblings Ace and Blaze came along.
The dynamic duo are still just as tight, and go on mother-daughter trips, like this one to Japan in 2019.
Kelly Bensimon's girls, Sea Louise and Teddy, are seen here as beautiful tweens out in N.Y.C.
Now, Teddy is 20 years old and attending major fashion events in the city with her mom.
Lisa Vanderpump's only daughter Pandora had the cutest little curls as a baby.
The curls have remained but now, Pandora is married and is a total boss like her restaurateur mom.
Yolanda Hadid blessed her three babies, Gigi, Bella and Anwar, with her supermodel looks and big heart.
The three siblings are still super close and all share the same profession as their top-model mom.
Shannon Beador's daughters, Stella, Adeline and Sophie, were still babies when mom joined RHOC during season 9.
Now that season 15 is quickly approaching, the Beador sisters are all grown up and we're sure Shannon is somewhere shedding happy tears.