Look at the OG Real Housewives' Kids All Grown Up!

Dina's baby girl is now 25 years old and celebrating her golden birthday on Jan. 25, 2021.

"Making the world better since 1996 🎈," the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "Happy 25th Birthday to my @bohochicken 💕 May this be the start of a beautiful new and exciting chapter of your life ✨ Mama will be right here cheering you on ☺️ 🌟 Love you the MOST ♥️"