Real Housewives from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL

Not matter what cities these ladies are from, it's all love

By Diane J. Cho
Updated August 05, 2021 12:47 PM

Slight Shade

New York's Leah McSweeney couldn't resist referencing Karen Huger of Potomac's infamous "fire box" line in the caption of this sweet selfie.

Queens Unite

New York's Eboni K. Williams celebrated Beverly Hills' Crystal Minkoff with a post, writing "This woman is a F****** Queen 👑"

Bombshell Beauties

When New York's Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps meets Potomac's Dr. Wendy Osefo, you know the selfies are going to be sensational. 

Double Date

The Goldschneiders of New Jersey and Leventhals of Orange County spent Memorial Day weekend 2021 together in Westhampton Beach, New York.

Beach Babes

Jackie Goldschneider and Kelly Dodd hit it off at the beach, and so did their husbands!

Bravo Sisters

Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss of Atlanta and Erika Girardi of Beverly Hills hanging out together at the bar is a guaranteed good time.

Countess Cabaret

Teresa Giudice of New Jersey crossed the bridge into New York City to watch Luann de Lesseps' cabaret, and we stan a supportive sister.

Gorgeous & Snatched

Robyn Dixon of Potomac, Kenya Moore of Atlanta and Gizelle Bryant of Potomac are business bosses, and they show no signs of stopping.

BravoCon Magic

When you get all of the Housewives under one roof — in this case, Bryant with Orange County's Tamra Judge and Atlanta's Nene Leakes — you get gorgeous glam and endless good times.

Flashback Friday

Could younger Bethenny Frankel of New York City and Kyle Richards of Beverly Hills have predicted that they would become reality royalty one day?

Beaming with Pride

Several of the ladies joined Andy Cohen on a float in New York City to celebrate Pride to the fullest.

Vintage Housewives

If these photos don't make it to the Housewives Hall of Fame, then throw it all away.

Wild Weekend

Margaret Josephs of New Jersey, Sonja Morgan of New York City and Giudice spent a wild Saturday night out together, and we wish we could've been a fly on the wall for this.

Seeing Seattle

Giudice and Morgan took a trip out to the West Coast and shared a lot of laughs over great cuisine. 

Big Fan

When Girardi was starring in Chicago on Broadway, Morgan bought a ticket and was blown away.

Meet & Greets

Show gals Josephs, Morgan, Ashley Darby of Potomac and Giudice dolled up to meet fans at an event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Birthday Shoutout

Bailey gave a big shoutout to Jill Zarin of New York City on her birthday, writing, "Love you! Hope you enjoyed your special day!🎉🎉🎉"

Stepford Wives

Girardi, Bryant, Bailey, Moore and Melissa Gorga of New Jersey wore coordinated looks for a segment with Bravo, and we need to watch the blooper reel.

Holiday Housewives

What do we want for the holidays this year? A fun night out with Dolores Catania of New Jersey, Dodd and Ramona Singer of New York City, please.

Jersey Meets Atlanta

Catania and Jennifer Aydin of New Jersey met up with Moore at BravoCon!

Sister from Another Mister

Moore and Girardi in one photo holds so much power.

Boss Babes

Bryant and Moore don't play around when it comes to their businesses. 

Baby Shower Bash

Darby, Giudice and the rest of the Housewives gathered to celebrate Andy Cohen's baby shower for his son Ben, and the photos were incredible. 

Icons Everywhere

Credit: Dolores Catania/Instagram

Catania, Teddi Mellencamp of Beverly Hills, Karen Huger of Potomac, Giudice and Danielle Staub of New Jersey together in one room ... smiling?! Only Andy Cohen could bring these ladies together, and we're living!

Starting Five

Credit: Ramona Singer/Instagram

Leanne Locken of Dallas, Lisa Rinna of Beverly Hills, Singer, Girardi and Denise Richards of Beverly Hills could totally break off into their own chaotic spin-off series.

Family Forever

Andy Cohen was showered with love with his forever family.

By Diane J. Cho