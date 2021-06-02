Real Housewives from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL
Not matter what cities these ladies are from, it's all love
Slight Shade
New York's Leah McSweeney couldn't resist referencing Karen Huger of Potomac's infamous "fire box" line in the caption of this sweet selfie.
Queens Unite
New York's Eboni K. Williams celebrated Beverly Hills' Crystal Minkoff with a post, writing "This woman is a F****** Queen 👑"
Bombshell Beauties
When New York's Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps meets Potomac's Dr. Wendy Osefo, you know the selfies are going to be sensational.
Double Date
The Goldschneiders of New Jersey and Leventhals of Orange County spent Memorial Day weekend 2021 together in Westhampton Beach, New York.
Beach Babes
Jackie Goldschneider and Kelly Dodd hit it off at the beach, and so did their husbands!
Bravo Sisters
Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss of Atlanta and Erika Girardi of Beverly Hills hanging out together at the bar is a guaranteed good time.
Countess Cabaret
Teresa Giudice of New Jersey crossed the bridge into New York City to watch Luann de Lesseps' cabaret, and we stan a supportive sister.
Gorgeous & Snatched
Robyn Dixon of Potomac, Kenya Moore of Atlanta and Gizelle Bryant of Potomac are business bosses, and they show no signs of stopping.
BravoCon Magic
When you get all of the Housewives under one roof — in this case, Bryant with Orange County's Tamra Judge and Atlanta's Nene Leakes — you get gorgeous glam and endless good times.
Flashback Friday
Could younger Bethenny Frankel of New York City and Kyle Richards of Beverly Hills have predicted that they would become reality royalty one day?
Beaming with Pride
Several of the ladies joined Andy Cohen on a float in New York City to celebrate Pride to the fullest.
Vintage Housewives
If these photos don't make it to the Housewives Hall of Fame, then throw it all away.
Wild Weekend
Margaret Josephs of New Jersey, Sonja Morgan of New York City and Giudice spent a wild Saturday night out together, and we wish we could've been a fly on the wall for this.
Seeing Seattle
Giudice and Morgan took a trip out to the West Coast and shared a lot of laughs over great cuisine.
Big Fan
When Girardi was starring in Chicago on Broadway, Morgan bought a ticket and was blown away.
Meet & Greets
Show gals Josephs, Morgan, Ashley Darby of Potomac and Giudice dolled up to meet fans at an event in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Birthday Shoutout
Bailey gave a big shoutout to Jill Zarin of New York City on her birthday, writing, "Love you! Hope you enjoyed your special day!🎉🎉🎉"
Stepford Wives
Girardi, Bryant, Bailey, Moore and Melissa Gorga of New Jersey wore coordinated looks for a segment with Bravo, and we need to watch the blooper reel.
Holiday Housewives
What do we want for the holidays this year? A fun night out with Dolores Catania of New Jersey, Dodd and Ramona Singer of New York City, please.
Jersey Meets Atlanta
Catania and Jennifer Aydin of New Jersey met up with Moore at BravoCon!
Sister from Another Mister
Moore and Girardi in one photo holds so much power.
Boss Babes
Bryant and Moore don't play around when it comes to their businesses.
Baby Shower Bash
Darby, Giudice and the rest of the Housewives gathered to celebrate Andy Cohen's baby shower for his son Ben, and the photos were incredible.
Icons Everywhere
Catania, Teddi Mellencamp of Beverly Hills, Karen Huger of Potomac, Giudice and Danielle Staub of New Jersey together in one room ... smiling?! Only Andy Cohen could bring these ladies together, and we're living!
Starting Five
Leanne Locken of Dallas, Lisa Rinna of Beverly Hills, Singer, Girardi and Denise Richards of Beverly Hills could totally break off into their own chaotic spin-off series.
Family Forever
Andy Cohen was showered with love with his forever family.