All of the Most Epic Real Housewives Brawls, Ever

By the end of RHONY season 11, the entire cast had become fed up with Luann. The women felt like the success of Luann’s cabaret show was getting to her head, especially when most of them, especially Barbra and Bethenny, had stepped in to help Luann throughout her arrest and struggle with sobriety.

During dinner, Barbra tried to tell Luann that she felt neglected as a friend, to which Luann responded, “It’s not my fault.” Then, when tipsy Tinsley jumped in to back up Barbra’s claims, Luann started to mock her for slurring her words. Seconds after, all hell broke loose.

Bethenny called Luann “insufferable” and listed out all the ways she and her late ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields had been there for her but Luann shot down everything that was being said, which only escalated Bethenny’s breakdown. The brutal, heart-wrenching fight will definitely go down as one of the toughest scenes to watch in Housewives history.