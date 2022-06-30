"There wasn't a lot of enthusiasm to even do stuff or be part of the group," the former RHONY star told PEOPLE of filming Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with RHOC OG Vicki Gunvalson

Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson Came into Ultimate Girls Trip 'Not Wanting to Be There'

During PEOPLE's Twitter Spaces chat with fellow RHUGT stars Jill Zarin and Brandi Glanville, Medley revealed that onscreen rival Vicki Gunvalson wasn't interested in participating in the fun at her Berkshires home.

"She started right at the gate," Medley said during the exclusive chat. "She came in not really wanting to be there before the gates even opened!"

Medley felt that energy from Gunvalson, 60, when the the Real Housewives of Orange County OG entered her property and immediately seemed to criticize it.

"I took it very personally when she came in and said, 'Oh my God, what do you do here? Where are we? What do we do here?'" Medley recalled.

However, watching the show back changed Medley's perspective. "I didn't realize that that was not really about me," said Medley, 57. "So that made me feel better because I took it personally but after I watched the episode, I was like, 'Wow before she even got to my front door, she was already in that state.'"

Gunvalson revealed in the first episode of RHUGT that her ex-fiancé Steve Lodge has broke up with her immediately before she left to film the series.

"Look what happened to her!" Zarin said during PEOPLE's live Twitter Spaces chat, which is available to listen to on replay. "She was dumped by a guy she loved to death as she was getting on the airplane!"

But Glanville, 49, was quick to point out that Gunvalson also revealed on the show that she and Lodge had not been intimate for quite some time. "Jill, they hadn't had sex in 13 months," Glanville said. "They were not talking and he was trying to break up with her for a year!

"He was trying to break up with her for a year," responded Zarin, 58. "She was in her own love bubble by herself!"

Still, Medley said she believed the breakup had nothing to do with Gunvalson's bad attitude. "It wasn't just that," Medley said. "There wasn't a lot of enthusiasm to even do stuff or be part of the group. She kind of changed around when we got to the bourbon dinner [in episode 4]... but it wasn't just about the breakup."

"Listen, we're all going through s---, but we signed up for this," Medley added. "We knew what we were doing."

"Vicki is just not a happy person right now," Zarin said in the chat. "She's not in a good headspace. She's just not happy. I feel like she's in a negative space."

In addition to her breakup, Gunvalson was also under the weather, traveling to urgent care during the first episodes of RHUGT to treat what wound up being a sinus infection. She had just gotten over COVID when she came to the show, another topic that caused a battle of words between her and Medley on the show.

Off the show, things haven't been good between the two either. Leading into the premiere of the show earlier this month, Gunvalson criticized Medley's "old" estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, saying that she would be "bored out of my mind out there."

Medley quickly responded on her SiriusXM radio show, knocking Gunvalson's past relationships, her manners, and saying, "you have to have a taste level to understand a home like Blue Stone Manor."

When the topic of their feud came up on PEOPLE's Twitter Spaces conversation, Medley insisted that she's "not fighting" with Gunvalson, but simply "responding."

"This is the thing about me, I don't start the thing but I certainly know how to respond," Medley said. "My life is one big handshake — you reach your hand out, I reach my hand back."

"You want to say my house is an old house in the middle of nowhere? I'm going to respond to it," Medley added. "There's two options, take what you want with it. ... You're an idiot to say you're in the middle of nowhere because you have some of the best James Beard chefs here, the Boston Symphony, Tanglewood — the middle of nowhere is where she got her house for her Airbnb in North Carolina. I mean, Orange County is not exactly the epitome of culture and stuff. But that's okay!"

Despite their back and forth, Medley said she has no hard feelings towards Gunvalson.

"I always say [being on reality TV] is like being an NFL player: You go on the field, you beat the s--- out of each other, You come off, you pat each other on the ass and you go get a beer," Medley insists. "You're doing a job. If you're going to be a person who holds on to it and can't get past it, [you shouldn't be on it]."

And she sees a big bright side to their verbal spat. "It brought a lot of awareness to what was coming up [on the show], so it all worked out fine," Medley said. "No one died. We were able to go to the premiere and see each other. It's fine."