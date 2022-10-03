'Real Housewives' ' Dorinda Medley Pays Tribute to Late Husband Richard on His Would-Be 71st Birthday

Dorinda Medley took a moment to remember her late husband on what would have been his 71st birthday.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 57, shared an Instagram tribute to Richard Medley on Monday, writing, "Today would have been Richard Medley's 71st Birthday.

The caption accompanied a slideshow of images set to reflective piano music that that showed Dorinda and Richard on their wedding day and attending various events during their marriage.

"I [met] you at such an important time in my life and you not only embraced me, you embraced my daughter as your own," she wrote. "Although the years have passed, you are never forgotten. You'll be happy to know we are all doing well and there are so many stories to tell. We often speak of you with laughter, love and incredible memories."

Medley ended the post: "You will never be forgotten but always missed! Happy Birthday my sweet man!"

Richard died in 2011 due to liver failure. In a 2019 conversation with The Daily Dish podcast, Dorinda shared she was still "very close to" her two stepkids.

Richard and Dorinda Medley Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Dorinda appeared on RHONY for six seasons before departing in 2020. She revealed it wasn't her decision to leave the series, and she was "looking forward to coming back [another] year."

Bravo called her exit a "pause," rather than a formal leave from the Housewives franchise. "I was ready to go back, I was excited to go back, I was planning to back, and I thought I would have a great year. I wasn't given that option," she said on Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast.

"They're calling it a pause, which I don't really ... for me, I'm an old-fashioned girl. If you're not waitressing and getting paid, you're not waitressing."

She went on to host this summer's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club at her Berkshires home Blue Stone Manor.

Ahead of RHUGT's second season at Medley's estate, Bravo also announced a forthcoming Real Housewives of New York: Legacy spin-off that will bring back former cast members of RHONY's cast from its first 13 seasons. No confirmed stars have yet been announced for RHONY: Legacy.