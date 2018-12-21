'A Bravo Baby!' Real Housewives Send Andy Cohen Love After He Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad

He’s already the father of the Real Housewives franchise. So it’s no surprise that the Housewives themselves had nothing but love for Andy Cohen when he announced that he is expecting his first child.

Cohen, 50, ended Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen by telling viewers that “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

“O.G.” Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice were all present in the clubhouse for the announcement, applauding Cohen and embracing him with love.

Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, Andy Cohen, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice Charles Sykes/Bravo

And on social media, other Housewives were sending Cohen their support as well.

“I’m so beyond happy for you Andy,” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

“You are giving us a BRAVO BABY, I almost criiiiiieddd!!!!” said Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Candiace Dillard. “Wishing you so so so many congratulations, well wishes and blessings!!!! He or she will undoubtedly have your charmingly crooked smile and win at life for ever [sic] and ever amen. Love it!!!!! Congratulations again!!!!”

I’m so Beyond Happy for you @Andy You are going to make THE BEST Daddy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) December 21, 2018

Congratulation @Andy on the most exciting news ever ❤️ You’re going to be the best father! Sending you lots of love! #mazel — Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) December 21, 2018

Awe @Andy You’ve had a lot of practice being a dad to bunch of middle-aged woman /children You will be able to handle anything after that Mazel tov🙏🙏💋🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 21, 2018

“I’m thrilled for you!” said Camille Grammer Meyer.

This is wonderful news @Andy congratulations! I’m thrilled for you. 👏❤️🙏 https://t.co/WZXy0aXQ25 — Camille Grammer Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) December 21, 2018

Congrats @Andy 🙌🏾 Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Expecting His First Child Via Surrogate: ‘I Cannot Wait’ https://t.co/s7zi7JQ66P via @people — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 21, 2018

“Congratulations! So exciting!” added Ramona Singer.

@Andy is going to be a daddy! Congratulations! So exciting! — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) December 21, 2018

Congrats @Andy 👼🏽 What wonderful news!! 👼🏽 — Tanya Sam (@itsTanyaSam) December 21, 2018

The Housewives weren’t the only ones weighing in. Cohen’s famous friends — like John Mayer, Kelly Ripa, Billy Eichner, Busy Philipps and more — sent their best wishes on Instagram, as captured by Comments by Celebs.

“Love you love you love you love you love you,” wrote Mayer.

“You’re daddy,” wrote Ripa, Eichner adding, “Ahhhhhhhh!!! All the Mazels!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! I’m not babysitting.”

This will be the first child for Cohen.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said on WWWHL.

“Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” Cohen continued.

Cohen did not reveal the sex of the baby or whether or not he plans to raise the child as a single parent.

Andy Cohen Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In March, Cohen opened up about his dating life, revealing he’s single and looking for a guy who has never seen The Real Housewives.