'A Bravo Baby!' Real Housewives Send Andy Cohen Love After He Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad

He’s already the father of the Real Housewives franchise. So it’s no surprise that the Housewives themselves had nothing but love for Andy Cohen when he announced that he is expecting his first child.
Cohen, 50, ended Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen by telling viewers that “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”
“O.G.” Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice were all present in the clubhouse for the announcement, applauding Cohen and embracing him with love.
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.
RELATED: Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Expecting His First Child Via Surrogate: ‘I Cannot Wait’
And on social media, other Housewives were sending Cohen their support as well.
“I’m so beyond happy for you Andy,” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna on Twitter.
“You are giving us a BRAVO BABY, I almost criiiiiieddd!!!!” said Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Candiace Dillard. “Wishing you so so so many congratulations, well wishes and blessings!!!! He or she will undoubtedly have your charmingly crooked smile and win at life for ever [sic] and ever amen. Love it!!!!! Congratulations again!!!!”
“I’m thrilled for you!” said Camille Grammer Meyer.
“Congratulations! So exciting!” added Ramona Singer.
The Housewives weren’t the only ones weighing in. Cohen’s famous friends — like John Mayer, Kelly Ripa, Billy Eichner, Busy Philipps and more — sent their best wishes on Instagram, as captured by Comments by Celebs.
“Love you love you love you love you love you,” wrote Mayer.
“You’re daddy,” wrote Ripa, Eichner adding, “Ahhhhhhhh!!! All the Mazels!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! I’m not babysitting.”
This will be the first child for Cohen.
“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said on WWWHL.
“Though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” Cohen continued.
Cohen did not reveal the sex of the baby or whether or not he plans to raise the child as a single parent.
RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Says He and Anderson Cooper Both Hooked Up with the Same Guy
In March, Cohen opened up about his dating life, revealing he’s single and looking for a guy who has never seen The Real Housewives.
“Yes, I am single again,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight from the set of Love Connection.
He said he wants “someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives.” Adding he’d want a Jewish version of John F. Kennedy, Jr. which he joking dubbed, “Jew-FK, Jr.”