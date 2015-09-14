Real Housewives: Who Is Hollywood's Favorite Housewife?
Christina Hendricks says Ramona Singer is "consistently nuts"
Who’s your favorite Housewife?
That’s the tough question asked of Bravo Clubhouse guests Angela Kinsey, Christina Hendricks and Jeff Lewis for the second annual Real Housewives Awards, and their answers could inspire some wine-tossing at the next reunion.
Mad Men actress Hendricks is all about Bethenny Frankel, but she’d honor Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer with a prize for “being consistently nuts.”
Kinsey, who stars in Hulu’s ‘”Housewives” spoof The Hotwives of Las Vegas, prefers the franchise in Beverly Hills “because that’s where all the real train wrecks live.”
And Flipping Out‘s Jeff Lewis, a Bravolebrity himself, loves Orange County‘s Shannon Beador “because she’s just so honest and so raw,” but if he had to give out an award for most annoying housewife, it’d be a tie between RHOC‘s Meghan King Edmonds and RHONY‘s Kristen Taekman.
“So, I just made two new enemies,” he joked.
Find out who fans voted for when Andy Cohen, Singer and Tamra Judge reveal the Real Housewives Awards winners on Watch What Happens Live on Monday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.