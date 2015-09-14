Who’s your favorite Housewife?

That’s the tough question asked of Bravo Clubhouse guests Angela Kinsey, Christina Hendricks and Jeff Lewis for the second annual Real Housewives Awards, and their answers could inspire some wine-tossing at the next reunion.

Mad Men actress Hendricks is all about Bethenny Frankel, but she’d honor Real Housewives of New York City costar Ramona Singer with a prize for “being consistently nuts.”

Kinsey, who stars in Hulu’s ‘”Housewives” spoof The Hotwives of Las Vegas, prefers the franchise in Beverly Hills “because that’s where all the real train wrecks live.”

And Flipping Out‘s Jeff Lewis, a Bravolebrity himself, loves Orange County‘s Shannon Beador “because she’s just so honest and so raw,” but if he had to give out an award for most annoying housewife, it’d be a tie between RHOC‘s Meghan King Edmonds and RHONY‘s Kristen Taekman.

“So, I just made two new enemies,” he joked.