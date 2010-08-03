Real Housewives Catfight! Whose Side Are You On?

Where Danielle Staub goes, drama seems to follow.

Only on Monday’s Real Housewives of New Jersey, the showdown between Staub and her “friend” Kim G. may not have been all her fault. What exactly transpired between the ladies, however, we’ll never know for sure.

What we did see: Danielle trusted Kim G. with a personal matter that she was hunting for her birth mother and wanted help finding her. All seemed fine until Danielle’s daughter, Christine, heard about the search from a friend, who supposedly caught wind of it at her hair salon via – wait for it – Sizzle Tans star Teresa Giudice. (Like a game of Telephone, however, it’s unclear where the message actually originated or what was said.)

Kim G., meanwhile, was steamed because Danielle purportedly e-mailed someone and told the unnamed person not to be friends with her. Her response? To cut ties completely from Danielle. But not before calling her a mother—–r and talking about it with anybody who’d listen.

All of this led to the kind of eventual confrontation that we now expect (and love) from the New Jersey Housewives: A bleeped-filled extravaganza in a restaurant as innocent diners were forced to listen to ranting, recriminations and creative insults. (“Square tits,” anyone?)

Before the fight, Kim G. made a pit stop at Jacqueline Laurita‘s house, where she disavowed Danielle and said she’s completely over their friendship. But as Jacqueline astutely pointed out, Kim G. seemed to be playing both sides trying to be friends with her, Caroline Manzo and Teresa a fact that’s sure to upset Danielle. Which, of course, it did.