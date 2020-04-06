Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed: 'Dance Like Everyone Is Watching'

The return of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is just over a week away.

Ahead of the season 10 premiere, Entertainment Tonight debuted the cast’s taglines — and they’re as sassy as ever.

“Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet,” teases Kyle Richards, who leads the opening sequence, followed by Lisa Rinna, who advises, “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”

Dorit Kemsley comes next, declaring that she “won’t settle for anything less than everything.” Then newcomer Garcelle Beauvais makes reference to her decades-long acting career, saying, “Life is an audition, and honey, I am getting that part.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, embracing her baby bump, warns viewers they “never know what to expect when I’m expecting.” (The star and her husband Edwin Arroyave welcomed their third child, a baby girl, in February.)

A nod to her Broadway debut in Chicago, Erika Girardi says, “Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey.”

And last but not least, Denise Richards jokes about her massage revelation from last season: “My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.”

The new season will also feature newbie Sutton Stracke and original Housewife Camille Grammer, who has teased a return to the series.

In the trailer, which dropped last month, much of the drama appears to center around Denise and the rumor that she and Brandi Glanville hooked up — which Denise’s rep has denied.

“She’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi claims, before the clip cuts to Lisa telling Kyle and Teddi, “So they f—ed?”

“I don’t deserve this,” Denise tells the group. “That is a huge thing to f—ing say.”

In another scene, Denise breaks down in tears. “Don’t try and destroy my family,” she cries.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February, Denise acknowledged that she “had a very different season this season.”

Still, she said she “love[s] doing the show” and is “proud of it.” She also squashed any speculation that she may be leaving, saying, “I enjoy it and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Season 10 of RHOBH premieres April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.