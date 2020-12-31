Real Housewives Best Moments of 2020
Alleged affairs, a color-coded binder of receipts, hospital smell-inspired arguments — the Housewives truly outdid themselves this year
Denise Richards: Did She or Didn't She Sleep with Brandi Glanville?
The alleged affair was all the women could talk about throughout season 10 of RHOBH. (To recap: Brandi told the women that she and Denise had hooked up, believing the actress and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Denise denied having an open marriage via Instagram comments back in February.)
The salacious news put Denise in the hot seat for the entire season, which led to nearly all of the women each having their own separate issues with the star, with the exception of close friend and new Housewife Garcelle Beauvais. Names were called (i.e. "Raggamuffin") and friendships were sunk and eventually, Denise decided to leave the show.
Although the actress has decided to move on, she pretty much gave these women a storyline to cling onto so they can thank her for that. As for life after Housewives, we think Denise will do just fine. Why? She's f---ing Denise Richards.
Leah McSweeney Joins RHONY
The rookie Housewife, whose first season aired in 2020, came into the show guns blazing. She was an open book and held her own when it came to dealing with the other ladies, who were not too welcoming to the younger cast member, with her tattoos and her normal-size New York City apartment just a little too far downtown for their liking. Leah's presence livened up the show, though, and she truly lived up to her debut tagline: "I may float like a butterfly, but I sting like a bitch."
Stay tuned to see what hurricane Leah swirls up when she returns next season.
The Ladies of Salt Lake City Have Entered the Chat
The one bedazzled silver lining 2020 has given us is the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Bravo introduced viewers to the exclusive social circle of Lisa Barlow (queen of Sundance, Vida Tequila boss and Mormon 2.0.), Mary Cosby (famously married to her step-grandfather as her late grandmother requested in her will), Heather Gay (“Mormon-ish” and ready for love), Meredith Marks ( jewelry designer and mom to iconic son Brooks), Whitney Rose (who left the Mormon church after she fell in love with her boss, and no, she's not a swinger) and Jen Shah (who converted from Mormonism to Islam; in her words, "AS-SALAMU ALAYKUM, BITCHES!"); now we feel like we've known them forever.
For a brand new franchise to pack in so many original and wild storylines within the first few episodes is remarkable. Fights over smelling "like hospital"? You've gotta watch.
Holla T'Challa
Fans love Housewives' pets: Kyle Richards' dog Storm, Shannon Beador's dog Archie, Kenya Moore's pups King and Twirl, Lisa Vanderpump's swan Hanky. However, Monique Samuels' African Grey parrot brought so much star power to his debut, he now has more than 14,000 followers on his own Instagram account.
You can even wear T'Challa Samuels merch that has the bird's own Housewives tagline: "I fly above the drama ... & s--- on all my haters."
The 'Thirst Book'
The drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard has been explosive throughout season 5 of RHOP, following their unfortunate physical alternation during a wine tasting. Things turned for the worse when they both lawyered up ahead of the reunion.
The rest of the Potomac ladies took their respective sides on the matter, raw video footage was shown and in case that wasn't enough, Monique brought a color-coded binder filled with information on each of the women. Yes, each of the RHOP ladies had their own tabs, including Monique herself.
"The thirst book," as Candiace called it, will definitely make its way into the Housewives Hall of Fame.
Eboni K. Williams Makes History
Williams was announced in October as the RHONY cast’s first Black housewife — a role the TV host and lawyer is enthusiastic about stepping into.
"This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years," Williams told Essence. "I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women."
Goodbye, for ‘Real’
The year brought a number of changes to the franchises, with long-standing cast members as well as more recent additions stepping down from the show or being not-so-subtly asked to leave.
RHOBH saw the departures of Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp; RHONY said goodbye to Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. RHOA bid farewell to NeNe Leakes (again) and Eva Marcille, while Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson parted ways from RHOC. Danielle Staub told Andy Cohen she “will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls,” and LeeAnne Locken “made the personal decision to step away from RHOD.” Last but not least, RHOP said goodbye to Monique Samuels. “It was a crazy ride,” she said on Instagram Live.