The alleged affair was all the women could talk about throughout season 10 of RHOBH. (To recap: Brandi told the women that she and Denise had hooked up, believing the actress and her husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage. Denise denied having an open marriage via Instagram comments back in February.)

The salacious news put Denise in the hot seat for the entire season, which led to nearly all of the women each having their own separate issues with the star, with the exception of close friend and new Housewife Garcelle Beauvais. Names were called (i.e. "Raggamuffin") and friendships were sunk and eventually, Denise decided to leave the show.

Although the actress has decided to move on, she pretty much gave these women a storyline to cling onto so they can thank her for that. As for life after Housewives, we think Denise will do just fine. Why? She's f---ing Denise Richards.