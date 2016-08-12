The Bravo personality was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on Monday

RHOA's Porsha Williams Is 'Back at Work' Following Collapse in Parking Lot

Four days after her collapse, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she is “Back at work and what a treat!” in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the video, Williams is seen smiling and grooving to the live serenade of singer Johnny Gill.

“#JohnnyGill yass,” she captioned the video.

On Monday, Williams collapsed in an Atlanta, Georgia parking lot and could be seen gasping for air.