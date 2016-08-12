RHOA's Porsha Williams Is 'Back at Work' Following Collapse in Parking Lot
The Bravo personality was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on Monday
Credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage
Porsha Williams is all smiles and “back at work” after she collapsed in a shopping center parking lot on Monday.
Four days after her collapse, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she is “Back at work and what a treat!” in an Instagram post on Friday.
In the video, Williams is seen smiling and grooving to the live serenade of singer Johnny Gill.
“#JohnnyGill yass,” she captioned the video.
On Monday, Williams collapsed in an Atlanta, Georgia parking lot and could be seen gasping for air.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue rushed the Bravo personality to a nearby hospital after multiple witnesses called 911.