Life hasn’t always been a cabaret for the former countess. The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested in December 2017 after reportedly attacking a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida — nearly one year after she wed now-ex Tom D’Agostino. She was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” de Lesseps told PEOPLE in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

She avoided jail time when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Though de Lesseps appeared to complete her community service, probation officers claimed in a May 2019 report that de Lesseps failed her alcohol test and later admitted to “drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago.”

The documents also alleged that de Lesseps had previously violated her probation by failing “to provide sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings” to her West Palm Beach-based probation officer. According to the papers, de Lesseps had only provided documentation from five meetings despite being ordered to go to two per week.

She admitted to the allegations in court, prompting the judge to add three more terms to her probation.