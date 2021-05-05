The Most Epic Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Photos

It's turtle time! Get excited for the ultimate spinoff with your favorite OG franchise ladies

By Diane J. Cho Updated November 16, 2021 12:25 PM

The Dream Team

Bravoholics lost it over this group shot with every A-list Housewife from your favorite cities on a luxury yacht in Turks and Caicos, (from right to left): Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Cynthia Bailey partying it up, with Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore striking their top-model poses. The women came together for a week at the end of April to film a Housewives all-stars spinoff to air on Peacock.

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dropped on Nov. 16, two days ahead of schedule. The rest of the season streams on Nov. 18.

Twinning to Win

Accidentally matching with another castmate is a huge faux pas, but not on this trip. Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer embraced this fabulous twinning moment.

Going Viral

Like Melissa Gorga said, "LEGENDS ONLY," period.

Quotes to Live By

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey swapped out Lake Bailey to enjoy Bailey in paradise and left us with an inspirational quote, "always bet on u!"

Wanting 'Moore'

Kenya Moore served face and body-ody-ody in a neon green bikini. 

Jersey's Here!

Teresa Giudice took her poolside fashion and elevated it with her chic and sassy cover up.

Safety First

No one came more prepared than the Countess to take on socially distanced swimming in Turks and Caicos.

Wardrobe Change

When a Housewife needs to make an outfit change, you better make it happen.

Bravolebs in Blue

There's nothing that can top this triple threat.

The Bailey Agency Is Calling

Here she is: the all-stars cover girl. Mrs. Hill can still teach you a thing or two about working a pose.

Queens Only

The legends have taken over.

Red Hot

These ladies know how to pose for a sizzling mirror pic.

Ocean Views

Mrs. Hill was living it up in paradise and loving it.

Radiant Royalty

The Countess came to slay in her all-white bikini.

Dynamite Duo

Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga looked godly in white.

Poolside Pics

When Ramona is your photographer ...

Jersey Goddess

Teresa Giudice looked stunning in a long maxi dress on her way to a white party.

Beach Barbie

Tre hung out in her own little comfy oasis with a drink in hand.

Fashion Forward

The whole squad was head to toe in Envy!

Babes in Blue

The crew loved their pjs and faux slides — and Melissa teased that this night is definitely going to be one to watch.

Stunning Bravo Sisters

Cynthia and Teresa were sitting pretty while they waited for the first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to drop.

By Diane J. Cho