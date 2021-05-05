The Most Epic Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Photos
It's turtle time! Get excited for the ultimate spinoff with your favorite OG franchise ladies
The Dream Team
Bravoholics lost it over this group shot with every A-list Housewife from your favorite cities on a luxury yacht in Turks and Caicos, (from right to left): Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Cynthia Bailey partying it up, with Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore striking their top-model poses. The women came together for a week at the end of April to film a Housewives all-stars spinoff to air on Peacock.
The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dropped on Nov. 16, two days ahead of schedule. The rest of the season streams on Nov. 18.
Twinning to Win
Accidentally matching with another castmate is a huge faux pas, but not on this trip. Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer embraced this fabulous twinning moment.
Going Viral
Like Melissa Gorga said, "LEGENDS ONLY," period.
Quotes to Live By
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey swapped out Lake Bailey to enjoy Bailey in paradise and left us with an inspirational quote, "always bet on u!"
Wanting 'Moore'
Kenya Moore served face and body-ody-ody in a neon green bikini.
Jersey's Here!
Teresa Giudice took her poolside fashion and elevated it with her chic and sassy cover up.
Safety First
No one came more prepared than the Countess to take on socially distanced swimming in Turks and Caicos.
Wardrobe Change
When a Housewife needs to make an outfit change, you better make it happen.
Bravolebs in Blue
There's nothing that can top this triple threat.
The Bailey Agency Is Calling
Here she is: the all-stars cover girl. Mrs. Hill can still teach you a thing or two about working a pose.
Queens Only
The legends have taken over.
Red Hot
These ladies know how to pose for a sizzling mirror pic.
Ocean Views
Mrs. Hill was living it up in paradise and loving it.
Radiant Royalty
The Countess came to slay in her all-white bikini.
Dynamite Duo
Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga looked godly in white.
Poolside Pics
When Ramona is your photographer ...
Jersey Goddess
Teresa Giudice looked stunning in a long maxi dress on her way to a white party.
Beach Barbie
Tre hung out in her own little comfy oasis with a drink in hand.
Fashion Forward
The whole squad was head to toe in Envy!
Babes in Blue
The crew loved their pjs and faux slides — and Melissa teased that this night is definitely going to be one to watch.
Stunning Bravo Sisters
Cynthia and Teresa were sitting pretty while they waited for the first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to drop.