Bravoholics lost it over this group shot with every A-list Housewife from your favorite cities on a luxury yacht in Turks and Caicos, (from right to left): Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Cynthia Bailey partying it up, with Luann de Lesseps and Kenya Moore striking their top-model poses. The women came together for a week at the end of April to film a Housewives all-stars spinoff to air on Peacock.

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip dropped on Nov. 16, two days ahead of schedule. The rest of the season streams on Nov. 18.